Resident Services is the most important building in Animal Crossing. It holds some of the most important facilities that you make use of in-game. In this guide, we will go over the complete process and show you How to Upgrade Resident Services in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

Upgrading the Resident Services improves the function of these facilities as well as add even more accessible features to the game.

Initially, the Resident Services tent has facilities such as a crafting table, Nook Miles Reward, a Shop to trade items and a Recycle Bin.

After the Resident Services has been upgraded, it takes the form of a Town Hall from where you manage all the affairs of your Island and make changes and improvements to your town.

To upgrade the Resident Services, you must first fulfill a number of requirements. The requirements are essential objectives that need to be completed in order to be able to make the upgrade.

Following are the objectives that you need to complete to upgrade the Resident Services;

Pay off the ‘Deserted Island Getaway Package’ – This is a 5000 Nook Miles charge that you have to pay to Tom Nook. Upgrade to a House – Just go and talk to Tom Nook about upgrading the house after you have paid the Deserted Island Gateway Package. Build Nook’s Cranny – Following up, Timmy will ask you to build a shop i.e. Nook’s Cranny, to replace the old shop inside the Resident Services. For this, you’ll need 30 each of Wood, Hardwood, Softwood and Iron Nuggets.

You can get the woods from the trees and iron nuggets by hitting rocks with a shovel. Dig holes behind you when hitting the rock so you don’t get a recoil when you hit.

Invite 3 New Residents – For the next stage, you have to invite new animals to come and reside in your town. For this, you have to get the Nook Miles Ticket from the Nook Stop Terminal, which will give you a return trip to a random island. There you will find animals that are willing to take permanent residence at your town. Talk to them and invite them to come to your town. Build a Bridge – Nook will provide you with a bridge kit that you can use at the crafting table to DIY build a bridge. Once built, place it wherever you see fit. Prepare Plots for the New Residents – For this, you have to specify plot locations for the three houses to prep them for the new residents. You’ll have to furnish them and place fences to make them ready for use.

Once the houses have been made ready for the new residents, the residents will soon move in. When that happens, Tom Nook will announce the upgrade of the Resident Services. The upgrade will take a full day during which you won’t be able to use any of its services.

After a full day, the upgrade will have completed and you can now explore the new facilities and features that the Town Hall holds.