You will usually come across lost items in Animal Crossing: New Horizon, and you might not know what to do with them. These lost items cover up some of your inventory space as they cannot be used by you.

This guide explains the whole procedure of what to do with them and Where to Turn in Lost Items in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

These lost items look like a bag, quite similar to money bags, and can be inspected to revealed that they were lost by someone.

Where to Turn in Lost Items in Animal Crossing New Horizons

You only see lost items 2 to 3 times a week and the interesting thing is that these lost items in Animal Crossing can be returned to their owners in exchange for a random reward.

In order to do so, all you have to do is to wander all-around your island and keep asking the natives that if anybody has lost anything lately.

When the NPC you speak to have not lost anything, you still might be directed by them towards someone who has. Approach the villager and ask again the same question.

If the villager would have lost the item that you are enquiring about, you will be able to hand it over to them and in return, you might get rewards such as clothes, furniture and resources.

So keep your eyes wide open while wandering around the villager and look for lost items. Once found, return them to their respective owners and you won’t only get the satisfaction of a good deed, but also an instant reward by the owner.