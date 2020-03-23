In Animal Crossing, you can have a maximum of 10 villagers on your island. It is natural that you might need to later evict some of these villagers in Animal Crossing if they are not up to your standards. Luckily, even in the kid-friendly world of Animal Crossing, there is a dark side, where you bully your townsman out of the village. In this guide we will show you How to Remove Villagers in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to Remove Villagers in Animal Crossing New Horizons

No Talking

The easiest way to make animals feel unwanted is to ignore them. Stop talking to the animals, do not listen to them even if they call you and do not send them any mails.

Soon enough, you’ll notice that they are walking around with a beige thinking cloud, expressing their thought to skip town.

Keep talking to everyone else even in front of the targeted villagers to make them further uncomfortable. Soon you’ll hear that the banished one wants to leave the town, showing that you successfully alienated that the villager and they will leave your island.

Hitting

Another method is to hit the animal in question with your bug net to make them feel uncomfortable. This method may or may not help you, it might either get the animal really sad, making them leave or really angry. It might also backfire, causing another villager to leave seeing you commit violence on your people.

Mean Letters

Another form of classic bullying, send mean letters to the animals you want to leave. You can also send gross items like tin cans, tires or rotten food to them to send the message that you want those villagers to leave your New Horizons island.

Complaining to Isabelle

Later in the game, you can make formal complaints to Isabelle against villagers causing trouble. This is not a guaranteed removal but is more like a chance. You’ll need to wait for Isabelle to finally remove the animal.