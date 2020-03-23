Ark Survival Evolved Version 307.7 Released, Moeder Bug Fix

Ark Survival Evolved has received some updates and fixes in the form of Version 307.7. Take note that this is purely a server update for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You don’t have to manually download this update. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Version 307.7 is quite a small update, as there is only one confirmed patch note. The developers fixed a bug which prevented the Moeder boss fight from initiating correctly.

This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find the complete list of Version 307.7 patch notes.

307.7 Fixed a bug which prevented the Moeder boss fight from initiating correctly.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Version 545.11 has various bug fixes, adjustments, and improvements. Something that stands out in this update is that they reduced the explosion radius and explosion emitter size on the tek cruise missle; Bloodstalker can no longer be knocked out; and Ambergris weight now scales by 0.5 in Magmasaur to help with raising babies.

This Ark Survival Evolved update, Version 545.11, also adjusted the platform build area on the Megachelon; they fixed a taming bug with the Bloodstalker; they fixed a crash with Extinction’s horde crate and element node; and you must now hold the sprint key with the Ferox when super jumping. In order to super jump, just jump again + shift right before landing after a regular jump.

I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.