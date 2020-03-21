In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, there are many different ways to earn Bells, which is one of the in-game currencies. One of these methods is by buying and selling Turnips. In this guide, we will explain everything about Turnips and show you How to Buy and Sell Turnips in Animal Crossing New Horizons.

How to Buy and Sell Turnips in Animal Crossing New Horizons

Turnips are like real-life stocks, involving risks and rewards depending on how you tackle them.

The Turnip Market (also known as the Stalk Market) is a quick way to earn a large number of Bells in a short span of time. But like the real stock market, it is not without risks.

Turnips are sold by Daisy Mae every Sunday morning. The price of turnips will be different every week, sometimes high and sometimes low. Your goal is to buy them at a low price and sell at high for profit!

How to Buy Turnips

To buy turnips, head to your island in search of Daisy. Daisy will have a basket of Turnips on her head, so you can spot her quite easily.

After finding her, you can make your turnip investments. Turnips are sold in bunches of 10 and they are grouped together to save inventory space.

The best price for Turnips is under 100 bells as this price gives you the best chance of maximizing your profit. Daisy Mae’s price of Turnips tends to vary between 50 and 150 Bells.

How to Sell Turnips

Turnips can be sold at Nook’s Cranny on any day except Sunday. Timmy and Tommy in Nook’s Cranny will tell you the current price of Turnips. The price actually changes twice a day; once at midnight and once at noon.

So, players will have 12 different prices to sell their Turnips! The price you should be looking for is close to 150 bells, as this price will give you the most profit.

The best way to sell Turnips is to communicate with friends who are also playing. If one of your friends happens to have a great Turnip price in their town, you can travel there to buy or sell them.

When to Sell Turnips

The most important thing is to sell your turnips before they rot. Turnips will rot one week after purchase. And if you do not sell them on time, you will lose all your investment.

So better to sell them at some loss (in the worst case) rather than losing all your money. Once they rot, they will be useless.