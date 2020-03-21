Choosing a perfect island to use throughout the course of the entire game can be a challenging task. This Animal Crossing: New Horizons Best Island Layouts Guide will walk you through all the features of a good island layout and help you choose the most suitable layout for you in Animal Farming: New Horizons.

Animal Crossing New Horizons Best Island Layouts

Initially in-game, you get to choose from one of 4 starting layouts to stick with for the entire game. There are more than 50 initial layouts from which you get an option of the randomized 4. You can reset these options to get a wider range of choices every time you reset.

To reset the layout options – once you have chosen the hemisphere and you have the 4 layout options in front of you and they don’t have the one you want, shut the game off and then restart to repeat the startup. Each time you do this, you’ll get a randomized set of 4 options.

Nevertheless, whichever Island Layout you go with, you will have the ability to modify the terrain to your liking once you unlock the Island Designer Tool. The Island Designer tool will allow you to edit rivers and cliffs as well.

Best Layouts

We have listed a few factors that determine the value of any island layout;

Resident Services – This is where you go to for building DIY items, selling items and repaying the loans. The closer you are to the resident center the more convenient the game is. It is recommended to have Resident Services in the middle of the layout.

Island Rock Locations – The rocks placed on the Island are the most important source of harvesting material and cash, which you get by hitting them using a tool. Choose a layout that has the easiest access to the rocks; they are not blocked by cliffs or surrounded by a lake.

Rivers & Cliffs – The natural landscape of the map matters at the early stage of the game until you unlock the Island Designer. The slopes on the cliff determine your waypoint from lower areas to the higher one; possibly in the village, it should be easily accessible.

The river’s path blocks your path. Choose a layout with a convenient river flow so your more used locations are not intersected by the rivers; Airport is one of the frequently used locations. Once you get a Vaulting Pole, you can vault over the river where the width is a single space.

Ponds – Provide you with a variety of fish and bugs that can not be obtained elsewhere. Check the abundance of ponds on your layout.

Fruits & Villagers – You can randomize the Island layout choices to change the villagers and the type of fruit you get as they change with every layout. Fruits can be sold to another player that does not have them for money.