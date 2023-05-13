In this guide, we will discuss the fruits in this game, how you can find all types, collect and sell them, the consequences of eating them and more. If you want to learn How to Get Other Fruit Trees in Animal Crossing New Horizons then read on below.

How to Get Other Fruit Trees in Animal Crossing New Horizons

An integral part of the Animal Crossing series is fruit. You have to grow the fruit you are given on your Island when you start your game.

The fruit you randomly get at the start of the game is the only type that grows naturally on your island and it would be randomly assigned to you. If you want to grow other fruits, you will have to find them.

There are several other fruits present in Animal Crossing, these are Apples, Peaches, Pears, Cherries, Coconuts. Now let’s move on to how you can find other types of fruit.

Finding and selling Other Types of Fruit

You will have to go the Islands of other people to find other fruits because they will have different fruit assigned to them. When you find the fruit that doesn’t grow on your island, take them to your home. You can shake trees to get your fruit by pressing “A” after getting close to a tree.

When the fruit fall down, pick them up and beware of wasps. You can then sell these to Timmy and get Bells in return.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

There are some fruits that cannot be obtained from your friend’s island and for those you have to travel to other random islands using Nook Miles Ticket.

Your first one is free, which you will receive from Tom Nook and for 3000 Nook Miles, you can buy more. You can use this ticket at an airport to go to another island to find several different items there that is not limited to fruits only.

Eating Fruit

If you eat fruit, a number is added to the top left corner of your screen due to which your hits get extra strength, or you can use it to clear rocks.

Getting Different Fruit

The fruit for your island is always randomly assigned, so if you get a fruit that you don’t want; delete the save game and start over.

To delete your save game, simply head on to your Nintendo Switch settings. Under settings, select Data Management and then select Delete Save Data for Animal Crossing New Horizons.

New random fruit will be assigned, and you can keep doing this until you get the fruit you want.