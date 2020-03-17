Mortal Kombat 11 03/17/2020 Update Released, Adjustments And Fixes

NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11 has received a new update. This patch is now available only on Steam. You will find that their latest patch, Mortal Kombat 11 03/17/2020 Update, improved AI logic; fixed issues with some augments not granting correct bonuses; increased the button input buffer when exiting a block hit reaction from 2 to 5 frames; and they reduced the travel distance of Dash Forward and Dash Backward for Geras.

Mortal Kombat 11 is the latest installment of the violent and wild fighting saga of NetherRealm. This is the 11th sequel of a series of combat titles, which on this occasion, in addition to adding the best graphics of the series and the most gore in the so-called Fatality, presents classic and new fighters, more game modes and an online offer that also wants to make a mark in eSports. Below you will see some important patch notes regarding Mortal Kombat 11 03/17/2020 Update.

Move list corrections

Improvements to AI logic

Fixed issues with some augments not granting correct bonuses

Increased the button input buffer when exiting a block hit reaction from 2 to 5 frames

Practice Mode > AI Options > Kustom > Block Attack options now have more defined options Fast, Delay, Late which will perform the Block Attack on the first frame, randomly delayed or on the last frame

Practice Mode > AI Options > Record now has a new Recording Slot to be used for Kustom Getup / Reversal

Practice Mode > AI Options > Kustom > Reversal Attack now has an option for Kustom Reversal & Kustom Reversal with

Navigation which uses the Recording Slot Kustom Getup / Reversal starting with the button press or the directional input when with Navigation

Practice Mode > AI Options > Kustom > Getup Attack now has an option for Kustom Reversal & Kustom Reversal with Navigation which uses the Recording Slot Kustom Getup / Reversal starting with the button press or the directional input when with Navigation

Added several new Brutalities for players to discover thanks to this Mortal Kombat 11 patch.

All Getup/Flawless Block Up+Front Kick attacks will no longer hit opponents from behind except for Kung Lao, Sonya, and Geras

Fixed an issue with several Krushing Blow Requirements sometimes not working correctly while the opponent is still in a hit reaction animation

Added new Nether Forge Recipes for players to discover

Fixed an issue when cancelling an accepted invite would prevent further invites form the same lobby.

Fixed an issue with cinematics not being displayed in 21:9 in Theatre Mode.

Want more deets regarding this update? Here you will find the complete list of all Mortal Kombat 11 03/17/2020 Update patch notes. I remind you that NetherRealm Studios’ Mortal Kombat 11 released on April 23, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.