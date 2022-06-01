Ni no Kuni 2 Outfits: How to Unlock All

Outfits are a great way to spice up the game. They offer people a chance to customize their character and bring out their personality through it. In Ni No Kuni 2, unlocking costumes is not as easy as going to the shop and buying it! However, you have this Ni No Kuni 2 Outfits Guide that will help you get those amazing new looks.

How to Unlock All Outfits in Ni no Kuni 2

Outfits in Ni No Kuni 2 are unlocked by completing certain chapters in the game’s main storyline.

There are not a lot of costumes to unlock as that is not the game’s primary focus, but you can still get your hands on some very interesting threads. Let’s go ahead and see which characters you can unlock costumes for and how you can go about doing that!

All characters have an outfit reserved for the end-game content and require materials that you’ll find in the 20th or latter floors of the Dream Door dungeon on Faraway Island.

Additionally, you’ll need to be Kingdom Level 4 or more to access these special outfits.

Batu

Commander’s Clobber

After completing the game and reaching Kingdom Level 4, take up Quest 173 and finish it to acquire the outfit. To complete this quest, you will need to bring 5 pieces of Knight’s Brocade, 3 pieces of Sparkly Leather, and 2 pieces of Sumptuous String back to Kent.

Shipwright’s Shirt

The outfit is obtainable via a chest on a cliff. Use the Zeppelin to fly above Tightfit Cavern and reach this area.

Wild Attire

This outfit is a loot drop from Tainted Monster 40: Toxina. Head southwest of Gold Paw to encounter the boss and fight with the creature.

Bracken

Goldpaw Gown

The outfit is obtainable via a chest in the region west of Gold Paw. Use the Zeppelin to reach the elevated area across the mountains.

Ingenious Outfit

After completing the game and reaching Kingdom Level 4, take up Quest 175 and finish it to acquire the outfit. You can complete this quest by bringing back three items to Andrew. The items are 5 pieces of Footman’s Brocade, 3 Spools of Night-White Thread, and 2 Suscitanium Nuggets.

Wearable Tech

To get this outfit once you have completed Chapter 8 and Quest 125, talk to Trey and complete his quest. He will ask you to get him 2 Sunset Prisms and 2 Somnium Nuggets.

Evan

Mamooni Garb

The outfit is obtainable via a chest in the desert region of Drylands near Blowtorch Cave. Use the Zeppelin to reach the elevated area.

Robes of Unity

This outfit is one of the rewards for completing the game’s final Chapter (#9). Load your save file to unlock this outfit once you’ve completed the boss fight and the credits roll on.

Vestments of Victory

After completing the game, finish Quest 158 in Evermore to acquire this particular outfit. You can complete this quest by bringing back 3 pieces of Wild Leather, 2 pieces of Stylish String, and 2 pieces of Tranquilium Nuggets back to Ritter.

Wizard’s Costume

This outfit is a loot drop from Tainted Monster 44: Sporespew. Head to Shabby Shrine, southwest of Gold Paw, to start this fight. You will need to be in Chapter 6 to access this area.

Leander

Hydropolitan King’s Robes

After completing the game, finish Quest 163 in Hydropolis to acquire this particular outfit. You can trigger the quest by interacting with Broadleaf Research in Kardia Square of Hydropolis.

To complete this quest, first, you have to give the environment inspector 3 samples of water.

Junior Consul’s Clothes

After completing the game and reaching Kingdom Level 4, take up Quest 174 and finish it to acquire the outfit. You can complete this quest by bringing back 5 pieces of Knight Brocade, 3 pieces of Sparkly Leather, and 2 pieces of Sumptuous String back to Kent.

Regal Attire

The outfit is obtainable via a chest on the island-like platform of the Markonos region. Use the Zeppelin to reach the platform and collect the outfit from the chest.

Roland

Chief Consul’s Coat

After completing the game and reaching Kingdom Level 4, take up Quest 171 and finish it to acquire the outfit. You can complete this quest by bringing 5 pieces of Rock’s Brocade, 3 pieces of Snazzy String, and 2 Spools of Moonrise Thread back to Grimm.

Shabby Coat

This outfit can be acquired by searching one of the three chests situated near the Tainted Monster near Tightfit Cavern. Use your Zeppelin to fly northeast of the region to find the chest.

Roland: Swordsman’s Robe

The 30th quest known as The Seeds of Righteousness will be used to unlock this outfit. The NPC that will give it to you is the Despairing Mother, and the outfit becomes available once you have completed the 4th Chapter of the main story. The location of this costume is directly west of the Library in Goldpaw.

You may not be able to go directly west from the library to the edge of the map so take whichever route you can and keep on looking around to find it.

Tani

Greenling Garb

Quest 151, known as Almost Too Good to Be True, will unlock this outfit for you.

The NPC who will give you the outfit is known as Niall, and he can be found in Evermore. To have this outfit available for you, you need to ensure that you have completed the 7th Chapter of the main story.

Harpist’s Costume

The outfit is obtainable via a chest in the Upheer Plain region south of Hideaway Hollow. Use the Zeppelin to reach the area.

Queen’s Crown

After completing the game and reaching Kingdom Level 4, take up Quest 172 and finish it to acquire the outfit. You can complete this quest by bringing back 5 pieces of Flowing Fur, 3 pieces of Queen’s Brocade, and 2 pieces of Celestial Silk back to Halimede.