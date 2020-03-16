DOOM Eternal Director Already Has Plans For Series’ Future

Leading up to DOOM Eternal’s release, the game’s director already seems to have future plans for the DOOM franchise.

id Software and Bethesda Softworks are getting ready to launch the upcoming DOOM game on March 20, 2020. It’s hard to believe that a new rendition of the legendary DOOM series is just days away. However, DOOM Eternal director, Hugo Martin recently stated that the game’s developers are already discussing possible routes for the franchise’s future. This is what he had to say on the recent episode of the Joe Rogan podcast:

We’re already moving on to… I don’t want to say ‘the next thing’ – that is a PR answer because I’m not allowed to say that – but we have ideas, certainly, and DLC [for DOOM Eternal].

Martin didn’t go into detail but it has been confirmed that it’ll be a single-player DLC released later on. He went on to comment on the future of the DOOM game series:

Certainly we’re always dual-tracking things and talking always, because you never know when the cool idea is going to come along and you’re [always] jotting down notes. We keep those conversations going on the side and see how it goes.

Its been almost 4 years since the last DOOM game came out and fans have been hungry for more ever since. When Martin said “I’m not allowed to say that”, that does indicate they may have a working title for the next DOOM game. These comments from the DOOM Eternal director suggest that Bethesda Softworks may release another DOOM game sooner than expected.

The release time between these games has gotten shorter and shorter. Hopefully, it won’t take Bethesda 4 years to release another title for the beloved game franchise.

We already know that DOOM Eternal will have greater accessibility and customization options compared to DOOM (2016). These customization options will even allow the players to change the look of the Slayer (the game’s protagonist). Bethesda recently released a launch trailer for DOOM Eternal signifying the game’s upcoming release. At this point, gamers are waiting to be blown away by the latest game in the DOOM franchise.