Playing through Pokemon Mystery Dungeon Rescue Team DX, it won’t be long until you realize you are running out of storage space, and I think I’m not alone when I say, running out of space is the most annoying thing in any game ever. So let us show you How to Increase Bag Space in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX.

With the game not directing you in how to increase your maximum bearing capacity, you might find yourself a bit lost. This brief guide should help you understand the entire process and keep you going on your adventure!

How to Increase Bag Space in Pokemon Mystery Dungeon DX

Let’s start on how to expand that bottomless pit of ours. Initially, you will have space for about a total of thirty-two items. This can be increased by simply leveling up the rank of your Rescue Team.

It should be noted that the storage space doesn’t increase with each level, after achieving certain levels, your backpack space too will increase.

While you are in the process of increasing your bag space in Mystery Dungeon, you can always store extra stuff that you don’t readily need inside Kangaskhan Storage.

Ranking Up your Rescue Team

The best way to keep your momentum going with the rank of your Rescue Team is to just keep on grinding away with the Rescue Missions.

Try to do the hardest one if you can play them out as these missions will be the ones that give you the most points. Once you unlock Team Camps and finally defeat Skarmory, you will earn points.

Queue up all your jobs in one specific dungeon, and simply finish it up as quickly as possible; you will find yourself leveling up through the ranks in no time.