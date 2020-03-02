Ark Survival Evolved Version 306.79 Released, Configurations

Ark Survival Evolved received Version 306.79. Take note that this is a server update only for PC. You don’t have to manually download this update. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Update 306.79 is quite a small update, as there are only a few configurations. Something that stands out in the update is that they temporarily reduced affinity needed to tame Bloodstalker.

This is a survival and open world game. Throughout the adventure you must hunt to survive, create various objects, improve your technology, build shelters, and much more. All this while exploring a gigantic island full of dinosaurs, which is emerging as one of its greatest attractions. Below you will find the complete list of Ark Survival Evolved Version 306.79 patch notes.

GameUserSettings.ini: AllowTekSuitPowersInGenesis=True (to enable or disable TEK suit powers in Genesis)

Game.ini: bDisableGenesisMissions=true (to enable or disable missions on Genesis)

They temporarily reduced affinity needed to tame Bloodstalker until further tweaks can come in later.

We are investigating ways to bring these configuration options to consoles in a future update.

Recently, the developers released another important update for the game. You will find that Ark Survival Evolved Version 306.63 has quite a few bug fixes, improvements, and several adjustments. Something that stands out in the update is that they fixed an issue where rock slides would linger after ending and they increased the damage to insect swarms by Beelzebufo to 2.5x.

I remind you that Studio Wildcard and Instinct Games’ Ark Survival Evolved released in August 2017 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, OS X and Linux, with versions for Android, iOS, and Nintendo Switch in 2018.