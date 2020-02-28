PlayStation 5 Specs And Features Confirmed By GameStop

Consoles specs seem to be raining down on us over the past week. It looks like GameStop is the culprit that has confirmed some PlayStation 5 specs and features. Sony might as well just make an official announcement and let out all of the specs for the next-gen console.

GameStop revealed these specifications on its PS5 registration page. Keep in mind that this link does not allow you to pre-order the console. It will merely notify you when the PS5 will be available for pre-order. GameStop revealed the following information on the sign-up page:

While the world eagerly awaits to get a look at the PlayStation 5 hardware, Sony has revealed what’s under the hood, and there’s no shortage of horsepower.

The page then listed the following specs:

Full 8K TV support

Bespoke 8-core AMD chipset

3D Audio

Built-for-purpose SSD storage

Backwards compatibility with PS4 games/PSVR hardware

Ray tracing capabilities

One of the first things that caught our eye was the backwards compatibility feature. We know that the Xbox Series X’s backwards compatibility will go all the way back to the original Xbox. Sony making the PS5 backwards compatible with PS4 games does at least provide some competition. Both the next-gen consoles will be able to run games at 8K resolution. These machines will also have a built-in SSD storage solution.

At this point, the GPU performance of the PlayStation 5 is still a mystery. Will Sony be able to match the 12 teraflops of graphical power of the Xbox Series X? Rumor has it that the PS5′ GPU will clock at 9.2 teraflops of power.

If that turns out to be true, the next-gen Xbox console will have higher graphical power than it’s competition. On top of that, the upcoming Microsoft console will also have enticing features such as Quick Resume and Smart Delivery.

It looks like Microsoft is already ahead in this generation’s console war if we just talk about specs. By no means are the PlayStation 5 specs lackluster but compared to the competition, we can’t help but feel that they fall a bit short. Hopefully, Sony, officially reveals the graphical prowess of the PS5 soon and it’ll at least be comparable to the Xbox Series X.