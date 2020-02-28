Ark Genesis provides you with a ton of tough enemies to face off against; and if you are under-equipped even the slightest, you will find yourself at the mercy of your enemy. The tough sea monster we will be discussing today is the Moeder, a giant Eel that can wipe out you and your allies pretty easily if you don’t know what you’re doing so read on for our ARK Genesis Moeder Boss guide.

ARK Genesis Moeder Boss

The quest to take down Moeder can be found at precisely 39 LAT and 52 LON precisely. But let’s talk about how you can get to these co-ordinates as easily as possible.

First, you want to make your way to 37 LAT and 49 LON. Dive into the water straight down as deep as possible until you hit an underwater ancient ruin.

Head South-East from here and keep heading straight. You will find the module to initiate your fight against Moeder lying behind some kelp.

Rough Layout of the Fight

A quick TLDR to the fight would be to keep the following key points in your mind.

Bring your high-leveled aquatic dinosaurs to the fight.

Always stay above or below Moeder.

Fight off the Eel minions to bring out Moeder.

Stay mounted on your pet.

Fighting Moeder

After starting the quest, you will be greeted by Moeder’s Eel minions. Fight it off to gain Moeder’s attention. It will jump out and start attacking you. Moeder is humongous in size, which means it’s easy to get caught in its melee attacks.

It will often do a spin attack where it will try to hit you with its tail. During the entire fight, it is advised to always remain either above Moeder or under it.

The boss has total health of roughly 950,000 HP. Once you deal enough damage, Moeder will retreat underneath the ground, and you will have to face off against its minions for a second time. Repeat the same thing you did at the start of the fight and kill the minions. Moeder will once again jump out at you starting to attack again.

Keep on chopping away at its health, but remember to always keep your distance vertically from Moeder, you do not want to be at the same altitude as it, otherwise you will be rendered completely vulnerable to Moeder’s attacks.

The health pool is large, and at a higher difficulty, it becomes really hard to kill the boss alone. The more players the better really. Having the numbers advantage really helps in the fight.

However, the fight is manageable with a bit of time, just stay dedicated to shooting the bastard making sure to always keep your distance from it and you should be fine