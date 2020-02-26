CSGO 02/25/2020 Update Is Out, Anti-Cheat Improvements

CSGO has received 02/25/2020 Update. You can now download this patch on PC (Steam). You will find that Counter-Strike: Global Offensive 02/25/2020 Update has miscellaneous fixes; and fixes to UI and Danger Zone. Something else that stands out in this patch is that users can now report players from their own recently played matches provided the demo is viewed from the Watch Tab and Matchmaking has been adjusted to increase the weight of Trust Factor.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (or simply CSGO) is a first-person shooter action video game. Fourth installment of the Valve saga, CSGO repeats the usual approach: two teams, terrorists and anti-terrorists, fighting each other to meet objectives such as planting / deactivating a bomb. It is the most popular multiplayer FPS among eSports and has dedicated servers as well as custom games where you can enjoy many game modes. Below you will find some key patch notes regarding CSGO 02/25/2020 Update.

Anti-Cheat: Users can now report players from their own recently played matches provided the demo is viewed from the Watch Tab.

Here you will find the complete list of CSGO 02/25/2020 Update patch notes.