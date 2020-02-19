PlayStation 5 Reveal Schedule To Be Similar To PS4’s Launch Timeline

Sony seems to have confirmed that the PlayStation 5 reveal schedule “will not change”. The PS5 reveal pattern will follow the same timeline which the PlayStation 4 had with its launch.

Senior Executive Vice President and Cheif Financial Officer at Sony, Hiroki Totoki just shared some details about the PS5 launch timeline. In a recent earnings call, Totoki stated that “when the time is right, we will disclose the new product”. He also went on to say:

It’s very difficult to really discuss this timing-wise, but as of today, we will provide the guidance at a time period which is comparable to the past. So we will not change the time schedule.

We are left to assume that “the past” probably refers to PS4’s launch timeline. If the PlayStation 5 reveal schedule actually does follow PS4’s reveal timeline, the reveal event of the next-gen console should be held in February. This month is almost at its end and so perhaps “the past” could indicate a reveal event in March for the PS5.

In this same earnings call, Totoki also acknowledged the fact that the PlayStation 5 price was not decided yet. That does seem to indicate that Sony really is waiting for Microsoft to reveal the price of the Xbox Series X console.

Recent rumors also suggested that the PS5 production cost increased due to expensive internal parts. These rumors indicate that the price of the Xbox Series X will be around $499 while the PS5 could cost around $470.

The price war between the two tech giants seems to be getting intense. At this point, fans are eager to get their first look at the PlayStation 5. Recently, there were some leaks that hinted at the design of the PS5. But Sony is yet to officially announce the price and reveal the design of their next-gen console.

If the PlayStation 5 reveal schedule is comparable to the past, we should be getting official news soon. Following the PS4’s release schedule would certainly guarantee a holiday 2020 release for the PS5.