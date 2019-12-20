Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 12.03, Switch Axe Issue Fixed

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne has received Update 12.03. You can now download this update on PlayStation 4. It will be available on Xbox One on January 9, 2020. You will find that Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 12.03 is quite a small update that only addressed an issue with the Switch Axe.

This is an expansion of the successful Monster Hunter World of Capcom, a game in which we hunt large monsters and improve our characteristics with the beasts we knock down. Users will join the Research Commission to explore the icy lands of the Hoarfrost Reach, which will be the biggest map. Below you will find the complete list of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Update 12.03 patch notes.

This update is to fix an issue related to the Switch Axe found in Update 11.50, which was released on November 7. Take note that in order to play online multiplayer or download add-on content, you must update to the latest version.

The issue occurs when the Switch Axe’s Element Discharge is used on certain monsters and Zero Sum Discharge is performed on the monster’s head.

In certain positions, the player will unintentionally mount the monster’s wings or stomach instead of the head.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our players.

I remind you that Capcom’s Monster Hunter World: Iceborne released on September 6, 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.