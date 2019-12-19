Bluepoint Games Will be Happy to Continue Work on Playstation 5 if Sony Wishes So

Bluepoint Games, the studio behind the incredible Shadow of the Colossus remaster as well as the Metal Gear Solid HD and Gravity Rush remaster is currently working on something mysterious for Playstation 5, an exclusive most possibly.

While the project has been in development for quite some time, Bluepoint doesn’t want to stop there, claiming that they’d want to work with them again if they wish to.

In a recent interview with Segmentnext, Bluepoint Games president Marco Thrush told us about the power of remastering in the modern era as well as their hopes for the upcoming mystery Playstation 5 project.

Thrush expects it to be the one game the studio will be most proud of. Bluepoint has a longterm relationship with Sony when it comes to high-end remakes, with Shadow of the Colossus proving that a remaster can easily become a console seller.

Thrush expresses his mind on their cooperation with Sony, saying that they’d be happy to work with them again:

We are an independent studio. The hardware we develop for is determined by the publisher who signs us. The MGS HD Collection and Titanfall had Xbox 360 SKUs for this reason. Various Sony studios have been great partners, most recently JAPAN Studio. We have a great relationship with them and we will be happy to continue to work with them if they wish to.

Undeniably, Bluepoint Games has a huge history with Sony and Playstation, back from the days of the God of War Collection to the most recent projects. With Playstation 5 being only a year away, it wouldn’t surprise us if Sony intends to remaster another classic for the next generation of consoles to flaunt.

For the time being, Bluepoint Games is working on a remaster for Playstation 5, seemingly being Demon Souls. The studio has been teasing several different classics before, like Castlevania and Silent Hill so we can expect anything. Truth be told, a Silent Hill remaster would be a product of dreams.

It all comes down to whether or not the publisher wants to keep a franchise alive or not. Big publishers like Sony have invested time and effort in remastering the Playstation classics, eliminating the gap between the old and the new for their systems.

Will we see more Bluepoint Games’ projects on Playstation 5? Only time will tell.