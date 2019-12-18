Red Dead Online Moonshine Recipes Guide

Red Dead Online has now a new feature allowing players to craft their own Moonshine. There are different recipes for different moonshines and each recipe requires different ingredients. The recipes for each moonshine is pretty unique. This guide will focus on all these Red Dead Online Moonshine Recipes and what you need to craft each of these moonshine types.

Red Dead Online Moonshine Recipes

First thing is first before you can make moonshine you actually need to own a Moonshine shack and have your very own Moonshiner business in RDR2 Online. It is pretty easy to set up provided you have the required capital to set the whole thing up.

Once your Red Dead Online moonshine business is up and running, you can start crafting and selling to make good money per batch. The stronger the moonshine, the more money you make per batch.

The recipes for making moonshine in the new update are extremely specific. It’s not like you can throw whatever you have and expect to get a moonshine. Instead, you have to add specific ingredients. These recipes are eventually unlocked as you rank up. Here are the recipes currently available in the game:

Tropical Punch Moonshine

Canned Pineapples

Vanilla Flower

Pear

Wild Cider Moonshine

Apple

Currant

Ginseng

Berry Mint Moonshine

Canned Berries

Blackberry

Mint

Evergreen Moonshine

Evergreen Huckleberry

Wintergreen Berry

Ginseng

Apple Berry Crumb Moonshine (Bootlegger Story Progress)

Apple

Blackberry

Vanilla Flower

Berry Cobbler Moonshine (Rank 2)

Red Raspberry

Peach

Canned Peaches

Wild Creek Moonshine (Rank 6)

Wild Mint

Vanilla Flower

Creek Plum

Spice Island Moonshine(Rank 12)

Caribbean Rum

Golden Currant

Canned Apricots

Agarita Sunrise (Complete Bootlegger story)

Agarita

Canned Strawberries

Evergreen Huckleberries

As you make and sell more moonshine, you will gain Moonshine Frontier Pursuit XP which will level up your profession and thus unlock more moonshine recipes, allowing you to make even more money. This way, the cycle continues until you are the richest moonshiner in the wild wild west.