Zelda: Breath of the Wild Katah Chuki Shrine Guide

All shrines in Zelda: Breath of the Wild offer different challenges to players. Some offer puzzles, finding others is the puzzle itself, and some require you to defeat a powerful foe in the shrine to proceed. One of the shrines that require you to fight and defeat an enemy is the Zelda BOTW Katah Chuki Shrine.

This guide will help you find and complete the Katah Chuki Shrine in Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Where to find Zelda BOTW Katah Chuki shrine

Katah Chuki Shrine in Zelda BotW is located in the middle of the Quarry Ruins, on the southwest edge of the Hyrule Castle. Unlike some other shrines, there is no need to complete a quest to reveal the shrine or gain entry to it.

How to complete Zelda Breath of the Wild Katah Chuki shrine

Katah Chuki is one of the combat shrines in Zelda BOTW instead of being the typical puzzle-infested shrines. Being a Trial of combat, you need to fight a Guardian Scout to complete it.

The shrine basically pits you against a Guardian Scout II equipped with a spear and having about 375 HP. The fight with the guardian is quite simple. Guardian Scout II uses only a spear that it uses to stab you. It can also use lasers, but these are reserved for later.

These stab attacks are quite easy to dodge. Slow and telegraphed, all these attacks can be easily avoided and punished. If you manage to get a perfect dodge, you can use Flurry Rush attacks to make quick work of the guardian.

At about 50% of its HP, the Guardian Scout will back off and start spinning with a laser all around it. The lasers are used in a circle around the guardian, and the radius of this laser attack increases as the attack progresses.

In order to deal with it, you need to use the updraft and glide over it followed by striking it down. You can also run away or hide behind a pillar to protect yourself. If you want to retaliate, you can also throw is a remote bomb to deal some free extra damage as you run away.

Once you’ve defeated the Guardian Scout II, the door to the back room of the shrine opens up. In the room, you get the first and only chest of the shrine, with the shrine altar being directly behind the chest.