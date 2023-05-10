Zelda: Breath of the Wild Saas Ko’sah Shrine Guide

A number of Zelda: Breath of the Wild shrines offer you a chance to test your strength, pitting you against a powerful Guardian Scout. These tests of strengths can be minor, moderate and major and as you progress, the difficulty of the guardian scouts goes up. One of the shrines that offer a good fight to test yourself is the Zelda Breath of the Wild Saas Ko’sah shrine.

This Zelda BOTW Saas Ko’sah Shrine guide will help you learn everything you need to know about completing the Shrine of Trials and finding the Spirit Orb in the shrine

Where to find Zelda BOTW Saas Ko’sah shrine

Saas Ko’sah shrine in the Zelda BotW is located in the Docks of Hyrule Castle. Head to the library and activate the Magnesis. Doing so should allow you to remove the fake bookshelf and head down.

Once you’re down, you’ll come across a large torch and several smaller torches. In order to unlock the shrine, light the large torch.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild Saas Ko’sah shrine walkthrough

Saas Ko’sah is a Major test of Strength, and you get to fight a powerful Guardian Scout IV.

After entering the Saas Ko’sah shrine, you’ll be asked to take down a Guardian Scout IV with 3,000 HP. In the area, there are 5 Magnesis Blocks that can be pulled in order to avoid damage. All of these are on the floor, and you can pull them out to create a cover for yourself. You can pull them out but cannot move them, forcing you to use them as a temporary cover only.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

The Saas Ko’sah wields an Ancient Battle Axe++, a Guardian spear++ and a Guardian Sword++. Yes, this guardian also comes with trademark lasers.

If you want help understanding Guardian Scout IV’s attacks, as a general rule of the thumb, Guardian Scout IV will mostly attack with his right weapon or the weapon on your left. This doesn’t mean he won’t swing the weapon on the other side but that only comes when Guardian Scout’s health is under 50%.

This guardian also comes with spinning melee and laser attacks. You need to use a shock arrow if you want to interrupt the spinning melee attack, and either run away or use the air to glide to avoid the laser attack. Also, a bomb can be used to deal some free extra damage while the scout is spinning with a laser. s

This boss battle is quite tough. Follow these tips to gain an advantage during the fight.

Use Guardian weapons in this fight.

Pluck metal cubes from the ground to use them as cover during the fight.

Use ancient armor obtainable from Akkala Tech Lab.

Once you’ve defeated the Guardian Spirit, get the Flameblade to get +13 Attack Up and get the Spirit Orb.

Rewards