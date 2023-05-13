Yo-Kai Watch Requests Side Quests Guide – Quest Location, Conditions, Rewards

Yo-Kai Watch has a plethora of side quests that are offered by many residents of the town. You can earn Rewards for completing these activities.

For more help on Yo-Kai Watch, read our Fusion Items Locations, Items Locations and Favors Side Quests Guide.

Yo-Kai Watch Requests Side Quests

Requests vary from collecting items, battling with Yo-Kai and even playing hide-and-seek. Requests become available depending on your Story progress, Watch Rank, time of day/weather etc.

NPC’s with blue word balloons will offer you requests, so keep a look out for them.

Y-Cola to the Rescue!

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Near Your Home

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 3), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 17 EXP, 10-Cent Gum, Gooey Candy, Giant Cracker

You will need to buy a Y-Cola at an Everymart or vending machine and bring it back to complete the quest.

The Buzzkill Baker

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Banter Bakery

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 3), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 38 EXP, Blehgel

Talk to the clerk and go to Shady Back Alley. Look for the Negatibuzz using your lens and fight it. Head back to the clerk to complete this request.

The Invisible Girl

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Springdale Elementary

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 3), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day/clear)

Rewards:39 EXP, Dancing Star x2

Go to Springdale Elementary and talk to Shelly who’s Inspirited by Dimmy, fight it and come back to Shelly to complete this request.

The Too-Visible Girl

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Triangle Way

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 3), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 32 EXP, Li’l Angel Heals, Defense Talisman

Talk to the pop idol when Dimmy befriended you to complete the request.

Sneeze School

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Little Buds Preschool

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 3), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day/clear)

Rewards: 42 EXP, Nasty Medicine x 2

Defeat the Yo-Kai at the Little Buds Preschool. They are located by the water, at the slide, and around the rooftop playground.

Battle Beetle

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Jungle Hunter

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 3), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 33 EXP, Bronze Doll

You need to find Rhino Beetle by the trees at Mt. Wildwood during the night. Bring it back to complete this request.

Hungry Lulu

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Triangle Way

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 3), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 31 EXP, Hamburger x 2, Cheeseburger

Save Lulu from starvation by giving her Plum Rice Ball and Soul Tea.

Chickens Take Flight!

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Springdale Elementary 1F South

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 3), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 28 EXP, Chicken Thigh x3

Find five chickens at the school, one of in the classroom on the first floor and others can be found on 2nd-floor corridor, in the 3rd-floor library and 1st-floor stairs (North building).

School Pranks

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Springdale Elementary 1F South

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 3), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 35 EXP, Support Life #7, Fruit Drops

Investigate the picture in the principal’s office, the book in the science room, the desk in the nurse’s office, the right side of the blackboard in the music room, and the library’s reception desk.

Talisman Man, Man

Quest Location: Mt. Wildwood – Wildwood Shrine

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 4), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (anytime)

Rewards: 95 EXP, Spell Bell

Defeat the Manjimutt in the tunnel by following the path from the cat feeding area.

Too Hot to Work

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Bernstein House 1F

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 4), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 102 EXP, Worn Bangle

Talk to the worksman at Bear’s house, investigate by the 1st-floor locker, 2nd-floor bath and Bear’s room. Beat the Droplettes to complete the request.

But I PROMISED

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Doughnut Hill

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 4), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 120 EXP, Slab Bacon x2

Talk to the girl near the a house in Doughnut Hill, examine the area nearby with your lens and defeat the Yo-kai to complete this request.

Nat’s Pop-Star Mania

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Springdale Hot Springs Lobby

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 4), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 92 EXP, Li’l Angel Heals, Nasty Medicine

Speak with Natalie at Everymart, visit Meg at the post office. Befriend D’wanna and come back to Natalie.

Now with Mushrooms

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Residential Area

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 4), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 99 EXP, Cheery Coat

You will need to find mashroom for Bountiful Blooms clerk. Follow the mountain trail in Mt. Wildwood, defeat the Yo-Kai and collect mashroom. Come back to the clerk to complete the quest.

Mixed-Up Drinks

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Candy Stop

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 4), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 103 EXP, 10-Cent Gum, Gooey Candy, Staminum

Talk to the boy at the Candy Shop in Blossom Heights, Y-Cola and Soul Tea from a vending machine and Fruit Milk from Springdale Hot Springs.

Noko Hunt!

Quest Location: Mt. Wildwood – Mountain Trail

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 4), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 77 EXP, Medium Exporb

Talk to the quest giver by the rope bridge in Mt.Wildwood, look for three lit location. Two of them are by the Canyons and one is by the Catfish Pond.

Springville Kids Detective Team

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Springdale Elementary

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 4), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day/Clear)

Rewards: 97 EXP, Skill Compendium

Springdale Detective Boys have posted some riddles, visit the area between east-west road between Piggleston Bank and Lambert Post Office and you will find a detective badge.

Fusion Time!

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Shoten Temple

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 5), Watch Rank (N/A), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 187 EXP, Plain Ring, Blank Charm

Befriend Dulluma and Mochismo, come back and speak with Mr.Zen.

Groovalicious Dance

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Springdale Community Center

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 5), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Night)

Rewards: 166 EXP, Simple Badge

Find Wiglin and Steppa near the riverside, defeat them and talk to Groovalicious who will teach you some dance moves.

Trying to Laugh

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Springdale Hot Springs Lobby

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 5), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 208 EXP, Shrimp Rice Ball x2

Use Yo-kai Radar to investigate nearby homes and you’ll find Pandles at the front door of three houses. Beat them up to complete the request.

Comic-Book Caper

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Springdale Community Center

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 5), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 216 EXP, Bronze Doll

Find Zoey in front of the community center and pursue her to the school library. Find Suspicioni and defeat it to complete this request.

Out of Step

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Springdale Community Center

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 5), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards:

In order to complete this request you will have to befriend Enefly and an Enerfly. You can find Enefly by investigating the trees in Mt. Wildwood at night and do the same in daylight to find Enerfly.

The Lost Family

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Doughnut Hill

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 5), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 177 EXP, Aged Charm

Speak with the girl’s family members, her mother can be found at Bountiful Blooms uptown, brother’s at Banter Bakery and her father is at Shoten Temple.

Hide-and-Seek

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Springdale Hot Springs Lobby

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 5), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 154 EXP, Staminum x2, Staminum Alpha

You will need to find certain amount of people within a timelimit. Some are running down the street while other will try to hide behind objects.

The Giant Huchen

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Fish Place

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 5), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Day/Clear), Need Fishing Rod

Rewards: 186 EXP, Fresh Urchin, Small Exporb x2

Speak with a customer at the Fish Place who needs you to find a Giant Huchen. They can be found in the Catfish Pond, especially if you try during rain.

Detective Quest 2

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Springdale Elementary

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 5), Watch Rank (E), Time of Day/Weather (Day/Clear), Complete ” Springville Kids Detective Team.”

Rewards: 201 EXP, The Pest’s Quest, Roe Rice Ball

Go to the Tucked Away Lot in Blossom Heights! and find item needed in the bicycle to complete this request.

Walkappa’s Bottle

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Shoten Temple

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 6), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 271 EXP, Shiny Badge

You will need to find three objects, couple of them are to the west end of the Uptown Springdale riverside, while the third one is on the east end.

Grades of Gloom

Quest Location:

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 6), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: Downtown Springdale – Foundation Academy

Talk to the boy at the Foundation Academy downtown, examine the mentioned area and defeat Buhu to complete this request.

Officer Slacker

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Graduate Street

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 6), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 328 EXP, Think Karate

Speak with the officer sleeping at the Rolling Waves Park bench. Now use the lens to scan the area near her and battle a Yo-Kai to complete the quest.

Just Say NO

Quest Location: Everymart Downtown Springdale

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 6), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 298 EXP, Runic Charm

You will need to change the quest giver’s personality in this request. Find and befriend Noway who can be found near the tall grass in Uptown Springdale during the day.

Toy Nabber

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Moonlight Pass

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 6), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 225 EXP, Dancing Star x2

Visit Rolling Waves Park and find the Yo-Kai hiding under under the staircase near the mini boats. Use your lens to find The Cheeksqueek. Defeat it and collect toy, head back to the quest giver to give him the toy.

Rank C Challenge

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Timers & More

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 6), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day (Anytime)

Rewards: 265 EXP, Dancing Star x3

This request will come to you as part of the story and will help you boost your rank. You will need to defeat Signibble Academy Shortcut. That’s not all, after you’re done with you’ll need to visit Frostia’s Place to defeat Suspicioni and south of the arcade near the delivery bay to take on Tantroni.

Two Only Live Once

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Springdale Business Tower – 1F

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 6), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 273 EXP, Pot Stickers, Beef Tongue, Y-Cola

Go speak to the Rolling Waves Park cafe and take down the Chatalie near the bushes behind her to complete this request.

Crane-Game Mania

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Arcadia Arcade

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 6), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 256 EXP, Hidden Hits

Speak with Matt at Arcadia Arcade and find the Yo-Kai near him using your lens and defeat it.

Ramen Roundup

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Sunshine Station Front

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 376 EXP, Pork Ramen

Talk to six people around Sunshine Station and come back to the quest giver.

Song Sung Long

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Frostia’s Place

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Night)

Rewards: 412 EXP, Get Guarding, Guard Gloriously

Talk to the quest giver at Frostia’s Place in Downtown Springdale. Use your lens to locate the nearby Croonger an defeat it.

Working Hard…ly

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Springdale Business Tower – 1F

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day/Clear)

Rewards: 363 EXP, Nasty Medicine, Staminum Alpha

Hyper Hide-and-Seek

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Arcadia Arcade

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 309 EXP, Medium Exporb, Speed Talisman

This is a hide-and-seek challenge and players will have to find number of people in a limited period of time. Some of the people can be found at the edge of the levee.

Energyummy

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Springdale Central Station

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 432 EXP, The Perfect Pest, Nasty Medicine

Speak with station agent and customers in Springdale Central Station. Find and defeat Yo-Kai near each of the three customer.

Home, Sweetie, Home

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Residential Area

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 411 EXP, Illusion Ring

Speak with a guy at North Wind Ramen in Shopper’s Row and defeat a Noway at the entrance.

Suddenly Selective

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – Sun Pavilion

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 479 EXP, Hermes Badge

Visit Sun Pavilion in Springdale Flower Road ad locate a Fishpicable between two tables and defeat it.

Pressurized

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – North Wind Ramen

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 388 EXP, Everything Ramen

Downtown Springdale Everymart and speak to the person in front of the bathroom. Find the Yo-Kai behind predicament and defeat it.

That Meeting Mood

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Springdale Business Tower – 7F

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 423 EXP, Medium Exporb, Spiritizer Y x2

No More Mr. Nice Kid

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Foundation Academy

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 361 EXP, Nail Bat

Befriend Roughraff and talk to the quest giver then pursue him to Jungle Hunter, Candy Stop, and Arcadia Arcade.

Super Style!

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – Superior Style

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 401 EXP, Support Special, Small Exporb x 2

Visit the Springdale Flower Road clothing store to trigger the quest. Afterwards, go to Sarah in Settle In Bookstore and Maya in Rolling Waves Park. Return to the quest giver afterwards, keep in mind that that you’ll need to befriend Dazzabel.

A Little Mixed Up

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Front of Station

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day/Clear)

Rewards: 365 EXP, Small Exporb, Medium Exporb

Quest giver will direct you to a shop where you can buy Gooey Candy and Amazing Milk. The 10-cent gum for the third errand is also available at the Candy Stop in Blossom Heights.

Puuumped Uuuup!

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Sunrise Way

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day/Clear)

Rewards: 328 EXP, Nom Burger, Fresh Urchin, Ramen Cup

Go to Nom Burger and Sushi Springdale to look for the boy who knows the quest giver. Speak to him and find the Yo-Kai at the west side of Tranquility Apartments.

Rank B Challenge

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Timers & More

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 378 EXP, Dancing Star x3

Mr. Goodsight want you to defeat three Yo-Kai. One is at the Construction Site downtown, another one is at the Shopping Street Narrows and the last one is located in the Abandoned Tunnel.

Save Walkappa Again!

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – Mary’s Coin Laundry

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 405 EXP, Big Bottle

Collect the items in the Rolling Waves Park, near the Business Tower and Shopper’s Row riverside. Defeat the Yo-kai at the Rolling Waves Park levee and come to Walkpapa with the cucumber.

Detective Quest 3

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Springdale Elementary

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 7), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day/Clear)

Rewards: 421 EXP, Clenzall

This is the third detective quest and to complete it, go to Mary’s Coin Laundry in Shopper’s Row. You will find what you’re looking for in the third washer from the right.

Detective Quest 4

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Springdale Elementary

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day/Clear)

Rewards: 490 EXP, VoltXtreme

Go to the Seabreeze Tunnel that connects Breezy Hills and Springdale and find the answer in the middle of it.

Mega Hide-and-Seek

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – Shade Road

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day), Complete “Shopping Spree”

Rewards: 433 EXP, Ski Mask

For this challenge you have to find ten people within five minutes in Shopper’s Row. Some are hiding the shadows of buildings.

Get the Ball Back!

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Doughnut Hill

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 582 EXP, Bronze Doll, Medium Exporb

Retrieve the ball from the Byrd House by accessing the area with a pathway to the right of Shoten Temple.

Rank A Challenge

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Timers & More

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime), Complete “Rank B Challange”

Rewards: 598 EXP, Dancing Star x3

Unlucky Family

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – Tranquility Apts. – B-104

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 636 EXP, Skill Encyclopedia, 10-Cent Gum x 2

Speak with the boy’s family members and use the lens to locate a Yo-Kai in the room.

Shopping Spree

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – Shade Road

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 729 EXP, Bronze Doll x3

There is a toy shop on the flower road, there are three Yo-Kai nearby. Find and defeat them all to complete this request.

More Like Bombedy…

Quest Location: Breezy Hills – Gourd Pond Park

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 730 EXP, Speed Bell

Speak to the quest giver’s partner and people nearby. Now talk to the Everymart manager and defeat Lafalotta to complete the request.

Inside Blues

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – Springdale Flower Road

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 645 EXP, Tourmaline

After talking to the student near the Tranquility Apartments, go to Room 303. Defeat the Yo-Kai inside the room then talk to the girls on the swings outside.

The Wimpy Worker

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – West Road

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day/Clear)

Rewards: 623 EXP, Iron Plates

There is a worker at the construction site, take Liver & Chives to him. Buy them at Sun Pavillion in Shopper’s Row and befriend Mochismo to get the power needed. You can find Machismo near The Fish Place in Uptown Springdale.

The Peon’s Poems

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – Tranquility Apts. – A-202

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 670 EXP, A Serious Life

An item is hidden at the construction site near the metal drums on the 2nd floor. Investigate the area to and retrieve the item.

Marry Me Someday?

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – Whatta Find

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Night)

Rewards: 558 EXP, Water Ring

Buy a Plain Ring and combine it with the Ruby which can be traded at the Jungle Hunter at Shoten Temple. Return back to the quest giver and give him the finished Fire Ring.

Ms. Frost’s Favor

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Frostia’s Place

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 562 EXP, Bitter Medicine x2

Enter Frostia’s Place from the back door by taking alley, you’ll see a women behind the bar who is looking for Black Syrup. Give it to her and hear to Mt. Wildwood to speak with Walkappa. Now, defeat the Mad Mountain which you’ll find at the Stream to complete the quest.

Yo-kai Abduction?

Quest Location: Breezy Hills – Gourd Pond Park

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime), Complete “Save Walkappa Again!”

Rewards: 609 EXP, Flood Charm

Appak is on the embankments of Rolling Waves Park, you’ll have to meet-up and go to the Abandoned Tunnel of Mt. Wildwood. Find and defeat Yo-kai Benkei to complete the request.

Detective Quest 5

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Springdale Elementary

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Day/Clear), Complete “Detective Quest 4”

Rewards: 593 EXP, Sleep ‘n’ study

This the final Kid Detectives’ riddle, you will the answer at the swan boat at Gourd Pond Park in Breezy Hills. There, you will find another riddle that can be solved by visiting the elementary school sand pit.

Fishy Business

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Triangle Park

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Night)

Rewards: 618 EXP, Opal

Speak with the teacher by the pool, visit the elementary school sand pit during the night. Now visit the Candy Stop and speak with two students before heading back to the pool. Defeat the Yo-kai that is by the pool at night.

Phony Phoning

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Sauna Road

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 605 EXP, Lightning Ring

After taking the request, visit the dry riverbed of Uptown Springdale to speak with an old lady. Return to her when you have befriended Yo-kai Signibble.

Sweet Old Man

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Fortune Hospital

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 615 EXP, Emerald

Speak with the quest giver at the Fortune Hospital in Downtown Springdale and meet the man in front of the Frostia’s Place at night.

Superfandom

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – Whatta Find

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Night)

Rewards: 496 EXP, Pretty Ring

You will be asked to find the Shiny Idol Pic, which is held by a student at the Rolling Waves Park. Go to Arcadia Arcade and solve the problem the student asked you to, investigate the northeast corner and you will find the picture. Come back to the student with it and you’ll get what you’re looking for.

Biggest. Crisis. EVER.

Quest Location: Breezy Hills – Gourd Pond Museum – 1F

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 564 EXP, Yellowed Sash

The quest giver needs Mighty Medicine and Marbled Beef, you can find both items at Jungle Hunter. If you are already on Chapter 10, visit the Yo-kai World to find both these items in Yellow Treasure Chests.

Troublesome Yo-kai!

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Old Mansion – Main House

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 625 EXP, Brute Bracer

Visit the Old Mansion in Blossom Heights and defeat the Yo-Kai inside.

The Floating Helmet

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Triangle Park

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 8), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Night)

Rewards: 796 EXP, Crystal Shard

Visit the Triangle Park at Night the investigate the problem quest giver asked you to. Go speak with two workers close to the entrance of the underground waterway in Blossom Heights. Go near the riverbed and defeat Yo-Kai.

Bird Collection 1

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Byrd House – Main Room

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 9), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 794 EXP, Aquamarine

Visit Mr. Byrd with three bird-like Yo-kai and Whisper will tell you where to find them.

Haunted Homes

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – Tranquility Apartments

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 9), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 847 EXP, Sticker of Hate

Investigate the three room the lady mentions in Tranquility Apartments in Shopper’s Row, you will find a Yo-Kai in each room, defeat them all to complete the request.

The Sleepy Student

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Nom Burger

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 9), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Night)

Rewards:

The high school student you met at Nom Burger needs a few items. Get Liver & Chives at Sun Pavilion, and the Staminum at Fortune Hospital, the Spiritizer Y from a vending machine. Bring these items back to the high school student to complete the quest.

Need Ingredients!

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Old Mansion – Main House

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 9), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 881 EXP, Ruby

Find seven Red Snapper for the feast, visit the sea during the day to catch them. Try the shores of Rolling Waves Park in Downtown Springdale.

Re-Mom-Bear Me

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Bernstein House – 3F

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (C), Time of Day/Weather (Night)

Rewards: 1232 EXP, Rocker Wrist

Visit Bear on the third floor of Bernstein House in eastern Blossom Heights. A Yo-Kai has stolen her mother’s memory and you will have to get it back. Defeat the Yo-Kai near the refrigerator.

Super Hide-and-Seek

Quest Location: Breezy Hills – Archer House – 2F

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 888 EXP, Armor Charm

More hide and seek action, find the people hiding around you in the limited period of time.

Yo-kai Aren’t Real!

Quest Location: Breezy Hills – Archer House – 2F

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Night)

Rewards: 1291 EXP, Ritzy Studs

Go to the Archer House in Breezy Hills, defeat the three Yo-Kai in the house to complete the quest.

Beach Cleanup

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Rolling Waves Park

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 886 EXP, Bolt Charm

Pick up the trash at the Rolling Waves Park, visit three lit locations, report back to the old man and defeat the Yo-Kai.

Get a Rare Model Kit

Quest Location: Breezy Hills – Estates

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 915 EXP, Silver Doll

You will need to find the Rare Model Kit. Go to the first floor of Springdale Business Tower and speak with the office lady there. Now head for the forth floor, defeat the Yo-kai and bring back the kit.

Voice in the Darkness

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Triangle Park

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Night), Complete “The Floating Helmet”

Rewards: EXP, Think Karate, Use Karate

Speak with the people at the convenience store in Shopper’s Row, folks at Downtown Springdale’s Tipsy Way and residences of Uptown Springdale.

The Test Fraud

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Foundation Academy

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 1408 EXP, A Serious Life x2

Yo-Kai are causing issues at the Foundation Academy in Downtown Springdale. Speak with three student and go defeat the Yo-Kai.

The Indecisive Man

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Nom Burger

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 1283 EXP, Die of Fate

Meet a man at the Nom Burger who is looking for a gift for his girlfriend, you will need Yo-kai Ol’ Saint Trick powers to solve this request. Go and visit a tree in Uptown Springdale during nighttime. Befriend this Yo-Kai and come back Nom Burger.

Keep the Park Clean!

Quest Location: Breezy Hills – Gourd Pond Park

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Day/Clear)

Rewards: 1151 EXP, Cracked Crystal

Four people are cleaning the Gourd Pond Park, go and speak with them. Defeat the Yo-kai around them and bring Blazion back to the quest giver.

The Hot Salesman!

Quest Location: Breezy Hills – Gourd Pond Park

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Day/Clear)

Rewards: 1100 EXP, Lunar Ring

Go to Breezy Hills and speak with the an associate of quest giver. Use your lens to find a Yo-Kai nearby and befriend. You will also need to defeat Yo-kai Casanuva and befriend it. Casanuva can be found in the Nocturne Hospital (1st and 3rd floor).

The Lost Earring

Quest Location: Breezy Hills – Wisteria Gardens Entrance

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (D), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 1050 EXP, Topaz

Investigate three lit locations in the Wisteria Gardens in Breezy Hills to find the quest giver’s earrings.

The Time Capsule

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – Owl Light Road

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Day/Clear)

Rewards: 900 EXP, Restraint Belt

You have to find the Time Capsule with some help from the guy you meet at the Rolling Waves Park. Defeat the Yo-Kai near the man and he will tell you the location of the Time Capsule.

The Leg Puller

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Springdale Elementary

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Day), Complete “Sneaking Suspicion”

Rewards: 1044 EXP, Turnabeads

There is an old man fishing at the Catfish Pond, speak to him. Use the lens to find a nearby Yo-Kai and defeat him.

The Terrifying Kashima

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Triangle Park

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Night), Complete “The Leg Puller”

Rewards: 1149 EXP, Reflector

Visit Triangle Park during the Night and speak with Zoey. Look for a book in the library on Kashima. After you’re done reading you’ll hear some voice that will reveal a Yo-Kai, defeat that and complete the quest.

Head Juggling

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Triangle Park

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Night), Complete ” The Terrifying Kashima”

Rewards: 1059 EXP, Reversword

Three Yo-Kai are hiding the soccer goalpost in the school, defeat and report back to the quest giver.

Start the Yo-kai Party!

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Old Mansion – Main House

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 10), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime), Complete “Need Ingredients!”

Rewards: 1123 EXP, Tattered Gauntlet

Find the three Yo-Kai to attend Old Mansion banquet, go to Springdale Underground Waterway, eastern part of Mt. Wildwood Shrine, shores of Rolling Waves Park in Downtown Springdale to find all three.

Ultra Hide-and-Seek

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Springdale Elementary

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 11), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Day/Clear), Complete “Detective Quest 5”

Rewards: 1181 EXP, Meteor Badge

You know what to do, find the people in a limited amount of time. Many of them are hiding the in the shadow of buildings.

Yo-kai Banquet

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Old Mansion – Main House

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 11), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime), Complete “Start the Yo-kai Party!”

Rewards: 1736 EXP, Galaxy Charm

Old Mansion banquet is being held and after talking to different Yo-Kai, you will enter a boss fight. You can kill the minions but the boss will keep revving them,, focus your attack on the boss and take him down.

Big Boss Cat

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – Mary’s Coin Laundry

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 11), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 1829 EXP, Tough Bell

Take care of the cat problem at Shopper’s Row and report back to the quest giver.

Precious Illusion

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Bamboo Path

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 11), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 1265 EXP, Cicada Sword

Speak with the old man at the entrance of the Old Mansion. You’ll move into a battle with Yo-Kai from there, defeat the Yo-Kai and report back to the old man. You will also get Legendary Blade or Cursed Blade as a reward.

Talk Like the Wind

Quest Location: Breezy Hills – Gourd Pond Museum – 2F

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 11), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 1527 EXP, Holy Water

After you have talked to the quest giver, visit the people on the 2nd floor of the museum. Now visit the southeast part of the floor and use the lens to search exhibits, defeat the Yo-Kai that appears.

No Escape

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Triangle Park

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 11), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Night)

Rewards: 1625 EXP, Monkey Circlet

Speak with the students in front of the Springdale Elementary, investigate the classroom on the left end of the 2nd floor of the school. Defeat the Yo-Kai and report back.

Bird Collection 2

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Byrd House – Main Room

Conditions: Story Progression (Chapter 11), Watch Rank (B), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime), Complete “Bird Collection 1”

Rewards: 1477 EXP, Venoct Aura

You will be asked to find two bird-Yo-Kai, Duchoo can be found at the waterfront of Breezy Hills and is Rockabelly on the 13th floor of Business Tower.

Rank S Challenge

Quest Location: Blossom Heights – Timers & More

Conditions: Story Progression (Epilogue), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime), Complete “Rank A Challenge”

Rewards: 2074 EXP, Dancing Star x3

Go to Yo-Kai World and defeat Impass on Liar Mountain, before facing Appak and Timidevil on Hooligan Road and Hungry Pass respectively. Speak with Mr. Goodsight afterwards to complete the this request and raise your rank to S.

Insulting the Egg

Quest Location: Yo-kai World – Liar Mountain

Conditions: Story Progression (Epilogue), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 2516 EXP, Frost Charm

Go to the northeast side of Yo-kai World’s Liar Mountain to meet with Chilhuahua. Win the battle to get Snowstorm Cloak, combine that with Pupsicle to make yourself a Chilhuahua.

A Whole New Draggie

Quest Location: Yo-kai World – Hooligan Road

Conditions: Story Progression (Epilogue), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 2435 EXP, Earth Ring

Go to Hooligan Road and battle with Dragon Lord, he has elemental weaknesses including water and wind that will help you beat him.

Snowy Accessory

Quest Location: Yo-kai World – Hungry Pass

Conditions: Story Progression (Epilogue), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 2718 EXP, Ice Ring

Go to Hungry Pass and speak with Blizzaria, a battle will begin and you should keep his vulnerability to fire in mind. Use fire element attacks to beat him.

Powder of Youth

Quest Location: Yo-kai World – Hungry Pass

Conditions: Story Progression (Epilogue), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 2424 EXP, Wind Ring

Go under the bridge at the fork of Hungry Pass and battle with Everfore, lighting is her elemental weakness so keep that in mind when facing her. Water attacks shouldn’t be used as they won’t do much good.

The Bold Beelzebold!

Quest Location: Yo-kai World – Liar Mountain

Conditions: Story Progression (Epilogue), Watch Rank (A), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 2485 EXP, Blaze Charm

Yo-kai World’s Liar Mountain is to be visited for this one where you will face Beelzebold. Use water attack to cause significant damage to him.

Sleepless Salaryman

Quest Location: Shopper’s Row – Shade Road

Conditions: Story Progression (Epilogue), Watch Rank (S), Time of Day/Weather (Anytime)

Rewards: 3028 EXP, Sleepillow

You will meet an office worker close to the entrance of Nocturne Hospital to trigger this request. Look for his friend on the 3rd floor and battle the Yo-Kai nearby. Defeat and return to complete this request.

An Offered Sword

Quest Location: Downtown Springdale – Fortune Hospital

Conditions: Story Progression (Epilogue), Watch Rank (S), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 2422 EXP, Vampiric Fangs

Visit Hooligan Road in Yo-kai World and fight White Reuknight. The Yo-kai will drop Betrayed Blade, pick it up and search the grave behind Shoten Temple. Defeat the Yo-kai and to complete the request.

Take Out Tengu!

Quest Location: Breezy Hills – Archer House – 1F

Conditions: Story Progression (Epilogue), Watch Rank (S), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 2312 EXP, Tengu Fan

You will need a Typhoon Fan to complete this quest, the item is sometime dropped by Greesel in Infinite Inferno. Once you have the item, search Rugged Path and a Yo-Kai will appear. Defeat it to complete the request.

Flower for the Shrine

Quest Location: Breezy Hills – Gourd Pond Museum – 1F

Conditions: Story Progression (Epilogue), Watch Rank (S), Time of Day/Weather (Day)

Rewards: 2076 EXP, Dingy Scale

Visit Yo-Kai world to face White Pinkipoos at the Enter Hall to obtain Forever Flower. Pass through Mt. Wildwood’s Abandoned Tunnel and battle the Yo-kai.

The Legendary Kyubi

Quest Location: Uptown Springdale – Springdale Elementary Roof

Conditions: Story Progression (Epilogue), Watch Rank (S), Time of Day/Weather (Night), Complete “An Offered Sword,” “Take Out Tengu!,” “Flower for the Shrine”

Rewards: 2202 EXP, Beefy Bell

First, you will need to get Golden Tofu, an item dropped by Mama Aura in the Infinite Inferno.

Visit the Wildwood Shrine when you travel back in time. A fight will begin when you’ll check the moneybox, win and you will get Kyubi on your side.