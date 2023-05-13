Yo-Kai Watch Fusion Items Locations Guide – Where to Find Items to Fuse

Yo-Kai Watch comes with a number of items and there are many which can be used in Fusion.

Yo-Kai Watch Fusion Items Locations

Fusing the items gives you a new item/ Yo-Kai that can be used in the game. Due to this reason, these items are considerably important for you.

We have listed you the the name of the items, alongside the procedure with which you can find them, and a final explanation of what the item is and what it gives you upon being fused.

Legendary Blade

How to Find: You can find this in the Jungle Hunter exchange

This is a sword made by a master too bring justice; upon fusion it gives you Sheen.

Cursed Blade

How to Find: You can find this in the Jungle Hunter exchange or the Precious Illusion Quest

This is a cursed sword that brings tragedy to the wielder; upon fusion it gives you Snee.

Holy Blade

How to Find: While fighting Orcanos you will find it in Whisp.

Being over 10,000 years old, this sword has holy power; upon fusion it gives you Gleam.

General’s Soul

How to Find: You will find this in the Jungle Hunter exchange

As the name suggests it is the soul of a known general that is attacched to one Yo-Kai; upon fusion it gives you Beetall.

Love Buster

How to Find: This item in dropped by Casanuva

The toy of popular ones among you, it is a very strong weapon; upon fusion it gives you Casanuva.

GHz Orb

How to Find: This item is dropped by Signiton

It is a ball, but the electric waves in it will burn anyone; upon fusion it gives you Signiton.

Unbeatable Soul

How to Find: You will find this item in the Jungle Hunter exchange

Once again, this is the soul of a warrior which is linked to a Yo-Kai with horns; upon fusion it gives you Rhinormous.

Platinum Bar

How to Find: This item is dropped by Castelius Max

This is a heavy bar of platinum; upon fusion it gives you Castelius Max.

Love Scepter

How to Find: This item is dropped by Pinkipoo

As the name suggests, it is a scepter for the ones that love; upon fusion it gives you Pinkipoo.

Glacial Clip

How to Find: You will find this item in the Terror Time Chest or in the Request 104 reward.

A powerdul hair clip that has been made of ice; upon fusion it gives you Blizzaria.

Buff Weight

How to Find: This item is dropped by Payn

This is a massive dumbbell that helps buff up your power; upon fusion it gives you Payn.

Shard of Evil

How to Find: You will find this item in the Terror Time Chest or in the Request 106 reward.

This shard awakens the devil in you; upon fusion it gives you Beelzebold.

Snowstorm Cloak

How to Find: You will find this item in the Terror Time Chest or in the Request 102 reward.

This is a shiny white cape that suits the king of the hill; upon fusion it gives you Chillhuahua.

Ageless Powder

How to Find: You will find this item in the Terror Time Chest or in the Request 105 reward.

As the name suggests, this makes you look forever your because it is made of human souls; upon fusion it gives you Everforce.

Drop of Joy

How to Find: This item is dropped by Noko

Thiis drop can grow the flower of happiness; upon fusion it gives you Bloominoko.

Dragon Orb

How to Find: You will find this item in the Terror Time Chest or in the Request 103 reward.

This in a rare combination of dragon energy and beauty; upon fusion it gives you Dragon Lord.

Holy Water

How to Find: You will find this item after defeating Drizzle or as a Request 98 reward.

Holy water is used to clean up any and all kinds of mess; upon fusion it gives you Acient Scale.

Dingy Scale

How to Find: You will find this item after defeating Azure Dragon or as a Request 110 reward.

Tihs appears to be a dragon scale; upon fusion it gives you Ancient Scale.

Venoct Aura

How to Find: You will find this item in the Terror Time Chest or in the Request 100 reward.

A shiny bottle that has Vencot’s aura; upon fusion it gives you Vencot Gauntlet.

Tattered Gauntlet

How to Find: You will find this item in the Terror Time Chest or in the Request 93 reward.

An old gauntlet that has seen better days; upon fusion it gives you Vencot Gauntlet.

Cracked Crystal

How to Find: You will find this item after defeating Azure Dragon or as a Request 86 reward.

A shattered and powerful crystal ball that belonged to a monk; upon fusion it gives you Crystal Ball.

Crystal Shard

How to Find: You will find this item after defeating Statiking or as a Request 73 reward.

A piece of the Crystal Ball; upon fusion it gives you Crystal ball itself.

Clenzall

How to Find: You will find this item after defeating Walldin or as a Request 52 reward.

One drop of this and all clothes get cleaned; upon fusion it gives you Heavenly Sash.

Yellowed Sash

How to Find: You will find this item after defeating Grumples or as a Request 71 reward.

An old but strangely powerful yellowed sash; upon fusion it gives you Heavenly Sash.

Plain Ring

How to Find: You can get this item from Whatta Find Shop, as a reward from Request 18 or in random Chests.

An ordinary ring that can become extraordinary with a jewel; upon fusion it gives you Rings.

Blank Charm

How to Find: You can get this item from Whatta Find Shop, as a reward from Request 18 or in random Chests.

Just a charm that isn’t much of help by itself; upon fusion it gives you Charms.

Ruby

How to Find: You will find this item after defeating BlaZion, as a Request 77 reward, or in random Cests.

A jewel with the power of fire; upon fusion it gives you Fire Ring/ Blaze Charm.

Aquamarine

How to Find: You will find this item after defeating Chippa or as a Request 74 reward.

A jewel with the power of fire; upon fusion it gives you Water Ring/ Flood Charm.

Topaz

How to Find: You will find this item after defeating Fishpicable or as a Request 88 reward.

A jewel with the power of lightning; upon fusion it gives you Lightning Ring/ Bolt Charm.

Tourmaline

How to Find: You will find this item after defeating Tattletell or as a Request 60 reward.

A jewel with the power of Earth; upon fusion it gives you Earth Ring/ Quake Charm.

Opal

How to Find: You will find this item after defeating Slacka-slash or as a Request 67 reward.

A jewel with the power of Ice; upon fusion it gives you Ice Ring/ Frost Charm.

Emerald

How to Find: You will find this item after defeating Rhyth or as a Request 69 reward.

A jewel with the power of Wind; upon fusion it gives you Wind Ring/ Storm Charm.