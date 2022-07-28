Best Place to Level Up in Xenoblade Chronicles X

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, you must go through a lot of leveling up. Throughout the game, you will be leveling up in different categories. So to make this a little easier for you, we created the best place to level up in the Xenoblade Chronicles X guide, in which you will find all the details related to the leveling process.

How does Leveling Work in Xenoblade Chronicles X?

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, you will find different categories in which you can level up. Some categories are related, and you need to level up in one of them to level up in the other.

Firstly you can see all the six categories you have to level up in Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Character’s Level

Class Level

BLADE Level

Field Skills Level

Arts Level

Skills Level

From these skills, the Class Level, Character Level, and BLADE Level can be leveled up by earning more EXP. Now for earning experience points in Xenoblade Chronicles X, you can follow different methods, which include defeating enemies, opening treasure boxes, discovering new locations around Mira, and Completing Missions.

First, you will need to be part of the BLADE to boost your BLADE level. The BLADE level is directly linked to the Field Skills. You will also get to know their details at the end of the guide.

When it comes to the Arts and Skills level, you can level them up using the Party menu. Each class has separate skills and arts, which can be leveled using the Battle Points (BP). To earn BP, you will need to do the things listed below.

Level up your Class or Character

Open Treasure Boxes around Mira

Discover BLADE Base Camps around Mira

Register Collectibles in the Collectopedia

Complete Squad Missions

Best Place to Level Up Fast (Level 1-30)

From level 1-30, if you want to level up fast, get yourself a Skell and go to the FN Site 120. You will find this Site in Primordia. You must roam the eastern coast to find Xiphias, Canicula, and Suids.

Canicula enemies will grant you 480 EXP, and the other two will grant you 150 each. Just clear all of them by heading upwards. Once done, it’s to get back as the Suids and Xiphias must have respawned by now.

You can follow this method to level up fast till level 30 in Xenoblade Chronicles X. The Skell will also be very useful for you in the future, so getting it is highly recommended.

Best Place to Level Up Fast (Level 30-50)

Now when you want to level up from level 30 to 50, you will need the heavy Skell. It will cost you more, but we highly recommend it.

After getting the heavy Skell to equip 2 Claymore weapons, get a G-Buster if possible. Now it’s time to head to the FN Site 215 in Noctilum and head in the northeast.

This will take you towards the Weeping Whitewood, and you will encounter dangerous Insectoid enemies along the way. This is where 2 Claymore weapons come into play, as they had 400% increased bonus damage against these insectoids.

You should attack them precisely and run away if you cannot kill them in time as they’re dangerous. You will encounter around 7 enemies here, and each will grant you 500+ EXP. It is a quick way of leveling up if you know how to deal with the enemies.

Best Place to Level Up Fast (Level 50+)

The best place to level up in Xenoblade Chronicles X after level 50 will require the flight pack and Heavy Skell, level 50. If you don’t have a level 50 Heavy Skell, get one first because you cannot defeat enemies with a Level 30 Heavy Skell.

Other than that, you will still need 2 Claymore weapons and a G-Buster or Phoenix, or else you wouldn’t be able to defeat the enemy here. Once you have all the required things, go to the Noctilum and head towards the Divine Roost.

It is the northernmost part of the Noctilum that has some red thorny vines, which are huge. Reach the FN Site 206, head towards the east, and fly upwards again. Here you will find an area called Sentinel’s Nest.

In this area, you will encounter enemies called Crazed Aeviters, which are hidden in the ground. To start the fight, fly close to them. They again fall in the category of Insectoids which are a little above level 60.

You must start fighting with the G-Buster or Phonix and then use the Claymores to take them out quickly. Then, you will encounter around 8 of these here, and each will grant you around 900 EXP.

You will also get some items for killing them, which can be sold for a huge amount. There is a level 99 enemy in the second area; make sure not to trigger a fight with that one.

How to Level Up Your Blade

After becoming a member of the BLADE, what you have to do to level up the BLADE Skill is earn more experience points. The more experience points you have, the higher the BLADE level you will get.

How to Upgrade Field Skills

Now that you know the best place to level up in Xenoblade Chronicles X, lets discuss Field Skills. Once you become the Blade Member and get access to the Blade Barracks, you can also upgrade your Field Skills.

But for that, you will need to talk to Eleonora at Mission Control and select the Field Skill you want to level up. The three Field skills that you can upgrade are given below.

Mechanical

Biology

Archaeology

Each of them will be leveled separately, but you can focus more on leveling the Mechanical skills first. The reason behind taking this Skill to level 3 is planting all the Probes in Primordia, as it can’t be done without a level 3 Mechanical skill.