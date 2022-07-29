Xenoblade Chronicles X Skell License Exams Guide

Skells in Xenoblade Chronicles X are huge robotic mechs your character mounts into and uses for battle. They are pretty awesome – not just for battles but also for traveling. However, you won’t be using a Skell from the start of Xenoblade Chronicles X until you progress far enough and clear all the Skell License Exams.

How to Take the Skell License Exam in Xenoblade Chronicles X

Skells are very useful machines in Xenoblade Chronicles X. Skells are technicians that can help you during battles against enormous monsters in the game.

One thing you need to keep in mind is that Skell is dependent on fuel. That means if you don’t have enough fuel to power up Skell, they might not be useful to you.

To take the License Exam, you’ll have to finish Chapter 6 of the main story. You’ll be able to approach Vandhalm to apply for a license to pilot a Skell after doing so.

The License Exam will be a set of missions you must complete, and there are those for every BLADE division.

There are eight proficiency exams in total. Here they are:

Exam 1 – Pathfinders

This is the exam from the Pathfinders. Your objective is to install a data probe at FrontierNav Site 117 in Primordia.

Site 117 is located directly northeast of New Los Angeles, and you’ll only really need a level 1 Mechanical field skill.

Exam 2 – Interceptors

This exam is from the Interceptors. The objective is to defeat 12 blitz blattas in Noctilum. This is pretty easy, as the minimap will point you to several locations where you can fight the blitz blattas.

Normally there are a couple of locations on the map where blitz blattas spawn. You can find those locations very easily on the map.

Exam 3 – Harriers

This proficiency exam is from the Harriers. You’ll need to defeat Shatskik the Flash in Primordia’s Northpoint Cove.

Shatskik has a rare appearance, so you may need to travel in and out of the location (ideally through fast travel) to get him to appear. You can find Shatskik in the northern part of New LA as well.

Follow the minimap and await your arrival. Shatskik is a level 25 tyrant, so you’ll need to be well-prepared for the battle to take him out.

Exam 4 – Reclaimers

This is the proficiency exam from the Reclaimers. You’ll need to obtain the solar starship map in Noctlium’s Humdrum Peaks. This is a pretty easy mission that only really requires following the minimap and Follow Ball.

Exam 5 – Curators

This is a collectibles exam from the Curators. You’ll have three objectives to complete:

Gather 8 rock armadillos in Noctilum

Acquire 3 beagflea squashes in Oblivia

Gather 6 multi-speckled ladybugs in Primordia

This exam can be a bit time-consuming as it requires you to complete three objectives.

Exam 6 – Prospectors

This exam from the Prospectors will ask you to use FrontierNav to earn over 15,000 credits in a single return. To do so, you’ll need to be very thorough and optimal in placing research probes.

On the bottom, your revenue collection will be shown. Once you have achieved the target, the task will be marked as complete.

Exam 7 – Outfitters

The Outfitters exam will have you acquiring some weapons to test in the field. You must obtain the examination weapon from Tauler on Division Drive in the Administrative District.

You’ll find him right around the corner from the arms manufacturers’ terminal. Acquire all three weapons from him, then equip one of three. You need to defeat 3 giant grexes with either one of the weapons to complete this task.

The Biahno Hills and River are good places for finding them.

Exam 8 – Mediators

This is the proficiency exam from the Mediators. Three missions are associated with this quest, out of which only one needs to be completed. All three are located in New Los Angeles.

The Handy Ma-non

The Pip-Squek

That’s In-Credible!

Pick the one you feel most comfortable and confident doing, then get the task done. It shouldn’t take too much from you to carry out these missions.

Once you’ve finished all 8 Skell Licence Proficiency Exams in Xenoblade Chronicles X, talk to Walter in the Hangar in the Administrative District. He’ll give you access to your very own Skell.