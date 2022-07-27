In Xenoblade Chronicles X, most players lavish their attention on their created character. However, the game allows its players to control any party members in the same way as in Xenoblade Chronicles X on the Wii and 3ds.

If you ever get tired of the arms and craft of your own created character, you can always recruit a new party member by going to the active member area of your party menu and switching to the character you want.

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, as a part of being a BLADE operative, you have plenty of Party Members alongside you. Some Party Members are recruited automatically as you progress through the story, while others require you to complete their unique Affinity Missions.

The game’s terrible party interface is the main issue that gamers run into while playing Xenoblade Chronicles. Every time a player wishes to level up a character, he must locate every party member because there is no shortcut to seeing all possible party members.

Going outside to meet them each time is horrible, but using the map to poke around and locate them can be a solution. This article will assist in making your Xenoblade Chronicles X adventure simpler by outlining the methods for character recruitment.

How to Recruit Party Members in Xenoblade Chronicles X

It is a good idea to acquire as many Party Members as possible and continue to mix your squad to tackle different situations that you come across.

The game allows you to make the team by recruiting characters. These characters will be your support in your fight. This guide details how to recruit all the Party Members in Xenoblade Chronicles X:

Alexa

Alexa belongs to Partisan Eagle + class and Outfitter division. Level 17 is the minimum requirement if you want to accept mission Weaponized which is necessary to recruit Alexa. Beat chapter 4 and then take the basic mission Guinea Pig Wanted. After doing this, you must complete the ‘Weaponized’ Affinity Mission to recruit her.

Boz Lowes

Boz Lowes belongs to the Partisan Eagle class and Harrier division. In order to recruit Boz Lowes, you have to be on level 20. You must complete The Mad Monk Affinity Mission to recruit him.

Celica

Celica belongs to Psycorruptor + class and Prospector division. She is usually found in the Industrial District and can be recruited by completing the ‘New in New LA’ Affinity Mission.

Doug

Doug belongs to Blast Fencer + class and Harrier division. He is usually found in the Administrative District and can be recruited after completing Chapter 3 of the main storyline.

Elma

Elma is the main protagonist of Xenoblade Chronicles X and will be with you from the beginning. She belongs to the Full Metal Jaguar class and Reclaimers division. She is available from the beginning of the game and is usually located in the BLADE Barracks.

Frye

Frye belongs to Samurai Gunner + class and Interceptor division. Make sure you are at level 19 and have already completed Chapter 4 if you want to recruit Frye.

To recruit him, you must be level 19 and have completed Chapter 4. He is usually located in the Industrial District and can be recruited after completing the ‘Bottoms Up’ Affinity Mission guide.

Gwin

Gwin belongs to Samurai Gunner class and Interceptor division. He is usually found in the Administrative District and can be recruited after completing Chapter 3 of the main storyline.

H.B.

H.B. belongs to Shield Trooper + class and Pathfinder division. He is usually located in the Administrative District and can be recruited after completing ‘A New Rival’ Affinity Mission.

Hope Alanzi

Hope Alanzi belongs to Psycorrupt+ class and Mediator division. This 29 year old character can be recruited if you are at least a level 13 player. She can be recruited by completing ‘Hope Springs Eternal’ and can be found in the Residential District.

Irina

Irina belongs to Psycorruptor+ class and Interceptor division. She can be recruited by completing Chapter 3 of the main storyline and is usually located in the Administrative District.

L

L belongs to Shield Trooper + class and Wanderer division. He is usually located in the Administrative District and can be recruited after completing Chapter 4 of the main storyline.

Lao

Lao belongs to Partisan Eagle class and Pathfinder division. He is usually found in the Administrative District and can be recruited immediately after completing the first objective of Chapter 4 of the main storyline.

Lin

Lin belongs to Shield Trooper class and Outfitter division. She is usually found inside the BLADE Barracks and can be recruited after the completion of Chapter 1.

Mia

Mia belongs to Psycorruptor class and Curator division. To recruit her, you must complete Chapter 3 of the main storyline and accept ‘Mamma Mia’ in New LA’s Administrative District.

After completing this Normal Mission, you need to complete Chapter 5, after which you will come across Mia in Noctilum’s Skybound Coil Tree and accept her ‘Adventure’ Normal Mission.

Deal with ‘Adventure’ and Chapter 6, then you can locate her in Oblivia’s Leaning Ring and accept ‘Mighty Mia’ Normal Mission. After completing Chapter 9, ‘Mighty Mia’, and ‘A Girl’s Wings’ Affinity Mission, find her at the Nopon Caravan in Sylvalum’s Cleansing Spring area.

After this point, you need to complete Chapter 11, ‘Definian Downfall’ Normal Mission, and survey at least 80 percent of Cauldros in order to start ‘Mia is Missing’ in the Ganglion Antropolis in Cauldros. As for her usual location, she is usually found in Ma-non ship.

Murderess

Murderess belongs to Winged Viper + class and Curator division. She is usually found in the Administrative District and can be recruited after the completion of ‘My Dream’ Affinity Mission.

Phog Christoph

Phog belongs to Winged Viper class and Prospector division. He is usually found in the Residential District and can be recruited after the completion of ‘Foggy Dilemma’ Affinity Mission.

Yelv

Yelv is the Party Member who belongs to Blast Fencer + class and Reclaimers division. A player must be at level 13 and have completed Chapter 13 to recruit Yelv. Then he will join you after you’ve met him. He is usually found in the Commercial District and can be recruited after completing the ‘Meeting Yelv’ Affinity Mission.

Kentaro Nagi

The former captain of none other than USS White Whale, Kentaro Nagi, is a member of the Duelist Class. He’s not as simple to enlist as other characters; you need to be Level 32 and have finished Chapter 8 in addition.

If you want to hire Nagi, speak with him at his North Pointe Beach location after you unlock the Blade Organization’s boss. The True Whirlwind Blade skills of this character make him special.