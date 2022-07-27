Xenoblade Chronicles X Lobsters Locations

The Blood lobster is a very exciting and helpful quest in Xenoblade Chronicles X. This quest will help you find lobsters in the game. This guide has all the details related to The Blood Lobster quest and the locations of all the lobsters in Xenoblade Chronicles X.

Xenoblade Chronicles X Rise of the Blood Lobster Quest

Rise of the Blood lobster is a very easy quest in Xenoblade Chronicles X. You can start this quest at the Industrial District in New Los Angeles.

To start this quest, all you need to do is find a red lobster in the hanger on the left side, and after that Rise of the Blood, the quest will start.

The objectives of Rise of the Blood quest are very straightforward. The objectives of this quest include finding stuffed lobsters from New LA and finding the final stuffed lobsters from New LA Citizen. 107 Lobsters need to be found, and we’ll help you by providing locations for all of them.

Objectives include going to Cauldros’s Ganglion Antropolis and defeating Blood Despair in Cauldros’s Ganglion Antropolis.

Lobster Locations

Industrial District

Lobster #1

This one is on the east side of the south unfinished road.

Lobster #2

This one is located inside the Outfitter’s Test Hangar; next to Alan.

Lobster #3

This one is located on top of the diner on the northeast edge of the Test Hangar.

Lobster #4

This one is located on top of the building on the north side of the Plant; near Roscoe.

Lobster #5

This one is located on top of the shipping crates near the helipad.

Lobster #6

This one is located on top of one of the platforms situated on the northeast edge of the west gate; near the shipping containers.

Lobster #7

This one is located on top of crates near the elevator next to the west gate.

Lobster #8

You need to head above using the elevator and find it sitting on the elevator shaft.

Lobster #9

You need to head over to the top of elevator, jump onto the Plant rooftop, and find the lobster.

Commercial District

Lobster #10

This one is located on the road in the southeast edge of the area; next to where Boze is situated.

Lobster #11

You need to head northeast from the previous lobster and find it behind the crates.

Lobster #12 and Lobster #13

You need to dive into the water from the previous lobster to find the next two lobsters; one on the circular platform and one near the pipework nearby.

Lobster #14

This one is located between two of parked cars near the northeast edge of North Founders Street.

Lobster #15

You need to head east from the previous lobster and find it between two structures on a rooftop.

Lobster #16

This one is located on the east side of Barista Court, behind a tree.

Lobster #17

This one is located is hidden neatly inside some bushes in Barista Court.

Lobster #18

This one is located on a rooftop on the west side of Barista Court.

Lobster #19

You need to head to northeast edge of Barista Court and find the lobster inside some bushes; south of buildings.

Lobster #20

You need to head east from the previous lobster and find it near the barricade.

Administrative District – Lower Strata

Lobster #21

This one is on top of some crates on the northern edge of the hangar.

Lobster #22

This one is located on the Skell Maintenance Dock, right next to Camber.

Lobster #23

This one is located near the area where you usually come across Doug, right next to a fence.

Lobster #24

From the entrance of the Hangar, head towards the broad lane and go up the large structure to find the lobster.

Administrative District – Upper Strata

Lobster #25

After acquiring the previous lobster, go to the very top of the crane and find another lobster there.

Lobster #26

You need to head south of the previous lobster and find another on the extended structures.

Lobster #27

This one is located inside Division Drive on top of the Mediators section.

Lobster #28

This one is on top of the rooftop on the west side of two shop terminals.

Lobster #29

This one is located on the north side of the Blade Tower; on top of a ledge.

Lobster #30

This one is located on the southeast edge of the Blade Tower; on a structure overlooking the entire area.

Lobster #31

This one is located on the backside of the Mission Control board; up the stairs.

Lobster #32

This one is located right above the entrance leading inside the Blade Barracks.

Lobster #33

This one is also located above the entrance leading inside the Blade Barracks; on the south side of the entrance.

Residential District

Lobster #34

This one is on the circular shed [under trees] near the cathedral’s south side.

Lobster #35

This one is located on the south side of the area; near some cars parked alongside the road.

Lobster #36

This one is inside the garage of a house on the east side of the tennis court.

Lobster #37

This one is located on the tip of the under-construction road on the southeast edge of the district.

Lobster #38

This one is located at the very top of the crane, right next to Phog.

Lobster #39

After acquiring the previous lobster, reach the very upper section of the crane in order to find another lobster.

Lobster #40

This one is located near the blind-ended road situated on the northwest edge of the area.

Lobster #41

This one is located on the rooftop of a brown house situated on the southwest edge of the cathedral.

Lobster #42

This one is located on the backside of the house on the north side of the tennis court; in the garden.

Lobster #43

Once you reach the Water Purification Plant, head to the very top of the structure to find another lobster.

Lobster #44

This one is on top of the immersed structure below the Water Purification Plant.

Lobster #45

You need to head to the northwestern edge of the area and find this lobster on top of a structure floating over water.

Ma-Non Ship

Lobster #46

You need to head to the backside of the Teleporter from the Blade Tower to find it.

Lobster #47

This one is located on the large flower-like structure, near the ship’s very heart.

Lobster #48 and Lobster #49

You need to head to the backside of the Starboard and find one near the far wall and one near green circle.

Lobster #50

You need to collect all 48 lobsters for this one to appear.

Industrial District

Lobster #51

This one is located inside the Outfitter’s Test Hangar, near a Skell.

Lobster #52

This one is located on the southwest edge of Outfitter’s Test Hangar, on top of some crates.

Lobster #53

This one is located on the far side of the street from the diner.

Lobster #54

This one is on top of one of the pillars near the Plant, which can be accessed from the truck.

Lobster #55

This one is between two large containers near the helicopter on the backside of Roscoe.

Lobster #56

55-56 – You need to head to west gate and find these two lobsters near the under-construction Skell.

Lobster #57

This one is located on the backside of the Professor B’s shack.

Lobster #58

You need to head near the elevator near the west gate and find the lobster under the elevator.

Lobster #59

This one is located right above the elevator situated near the west gate.

Commercial District

Lobster #60

This one is located on street situated on the south side of the area; the same street which leads east-west.

Lobster #61

After acquiring the previous lobster, you need to find the next one on a staircase; continue up until you find it.

Lobster #62

You need to head to the very middle of NLA and find the lobster on one of the circular structures in water.

Lobster #63

This one is between two black trucks, right next to the area where Boze is usually found.

Lobster #64

This one is located on the blind-ended road on the southeast edge of the area.

Lobster #65

This one is in the parking area on the backside of Army Pizza.

Lobster #66

You will find this lobster sitting on a bench right outside Blue Pocket Café.

Lobster #67

You need to head over to Victoria’s Store and find the lobster between two buildings.

Lobster #68

You need to head to the northeast edge of the area and find it sitting on a ledge on the northwest of some tall structures.

Lobster #69

You need to head to the northeast edge of the area and find the lobster between two yellow trucks.

Lobster #70

You need to head to the northeast edge of the area and find the lobster on the rooftop of a very tall building.

Administrative District – Lower Strata

Lobster #71

This one is located on the far northern edge of the hangar.

Lobster #72

This one is located inside Yardley’s safehouse along the water-level; below the hangar.

Lobster #73

This one is near the elevator from the Residential District to the Blade Tower.

Administrative District – Upper Strata

Lobster #74

This one is located on the upper side of the elevator leading from the Residential District to the Blade Tower.

Lobster #75

This one is located under the helicopter right in front of the Blade Tower.

Lobster #76

This one is located on the north side of the Blade Tower; on the backside of some crates near the Armory Alley.

Lobster #77

This one is located on top of a ledge at the north side of Division Drive.

Lobster #78

You need to head to the east side of Armory Alley and find it sitting on a ledge over the Arms Manufacturer Building.

Lobster #79

This one is located on another ledge over the Arms Manufacturer Building.

Lobster #80

This one is located at the very end of the east gate; right next to Thomas.

Lobster #81

This one is located on the bridge between the Blade Tower and the southern building.

Lobster #82

This one is located on the second floor of the Curators Booth near the southern end of Division Drive.

Lobster #83

You need to head over to the southwest edge of the Mimesome Maintenance Center and find it near the fenced area.

Lobster #84

This one is located on the very top of the Blade Tower.

Lobster #85

This one is on the very top of the building on the northern edge of the Blade Tower.

Residential District

Lobster #86

This one is located inside the bell tower of the cathedral.

Lobster #87

This one is located inside the Basketball Court on the cathedral’s south side.

Lobster #88

You need to head over to the district’s southwest edge, among some crates.

Lobster #89

There is a house situated on the north side of tennis court with the lobster located inside the balcony.

Lobster #90

You need to head to the backside of the west side of cathedral and find another lobster sitting on a table.

Lobster #100

This lobster is located under the northwest edge of the area; along the water-level.

Lobster #101

After acquiring the previous lobster, you need to find another one on a platform directly above it.

Ma-Non Ship

Lobster #102

This one is located on the hull of the area overseeing the Blade Tower.

Lobster #103

This one is located on the upper side of the Starboard.

Lobster #104

This one is located on the upper side of the port side.

Lobster #105

This one is located on the lower side of the port side; near some boxes.

Lobster #106

This one is located on the lower side of the port side; near the green-ish circle.

Lobster #107

You need to head over to the Mediators Booth in Division Drive and find the lobster behind some crates.

Now that you’ve found all the lobsters by going to the pinpointed locations, you’ll be able to easily complete the Blood Lobsters Quest in Xenoblade Chronicles X.