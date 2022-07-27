Xenoblade Chronicles X Lin Guide

Lin Lee Koo is the female character belonging to the Outfitters division in Xenoblade Chronicles X. She and Elma are the members of the scripted party. Lin is a mechanic having expertise in Skell. Lin’s two signature arts are Fire Carnival and Drum Roll.

Read this guide to learn about everything about Lin in Xenoblade Chronicles X, like her location, Heart-to-Hearts, and how to build Gattling Gun.

Lin Location in Xenoblade Chronicles X

There are two locations you can find Lin in Xenoblade Chronicles X. Wherever you find Lin; you will always find Tatsu alongside her.

In Blade Barracks, Lin can be located cooking food. If Lin is not in the Blade Barracks, she will be found at the party. The lead party member has an option to invite Lin to the party.

How to Build Lin/Gattling Gun

Lin’s skill tree of Lin is very good. You will get the maximum out of each skill at the highest level. The first skill that you need to focus on is Steel Focus. This will increase the Maximum HP from 10% to 30%. You will unlock this skill if you have chosen the Striker class.

The second skill that you need to improve on is Mighty Muscle. At level one, this skill will boost the melee attack by 10%. If you level this skill to 5, this will boost the melee attack by 30%. You will unlock this skill if you have chosen the Striker class.

The third skill that you need to improve on is Machine Gunner. At level one, this skill will boost the damage done by the ranged attack by 20%. If you level this skill to 5, this will boost the damage from the ranged attack by 100%.

Our last skill is Long Topple. This skill extends the time duration of the Topple skill. Using the topple skill, you can make your enemy fall to the knees and disable his ability to dodge.

You need to take all the skills in the affinity chart to the peak level and master all the arts linked to the skill. Lin’s two signature arts are Fire Carnival and Drum Roll. Make sure to master these two arts.

How to Use Gattling Gun

You need to level up as the Shield Trooper from the striker class. This class will greatly improve your HP and Melee attack power. These are the basic attributes you will need to use the Gattling Gun.

Gattling gun is a ranged weapon, so you can best utilize the weapon if you level up the Machine Gunner skill. This skill increases the damage done by the ranged attack.

Lin can use Gattling Gun Unique Art “Fire Carnival” as this Art is one of his signature art of the Lin. After mastering this unique Art, you will be able to do thermal damage to the enemies in the mission “The Repair Job.”

Lin Heart to Hearts

One-Heart Affinity: It is named Flight Time, and you are required to find Lin by the Outfitters Test Hangar during the nighttime.

Two-Heart Affinity: It is named Old Dogs and New Tricks, and you are required to find Lin by West Melville St. during the afternoon time with a dog.

Three-Heart Affinity: It is named The Popular Girl, and you are required to find Lin by Division Drive during the afternoon time.

Four-Heart Affinity: It is named The Dinner Discussion, and you are required to find Lin by Barista Court during the evening time.

Five-Heart Affinity: It is named Passions, and you are required to find Lin by Deliverance Park during the morning time while doing mission “A Girl’s Wings” in Chapter 10.

Lin Favorite Items

There are no favorite items of Lin in Xenoblade Chronicles X, but she does like to eat Tatsu Ramen a lot.