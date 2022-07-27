Xenoblade Chronicles X Elma Guide

Elma is again a female protagonist in Xenoblade Chronicles X, known as a team leader in BLADE. She belongs to the Full Metal Jaguar class and uses weapons like Dual Guns and Dual Swords.

This guide will cover all the details about Elma in Xenoblade Chronicles X, like its location, stats, uses, heart-to-hearts, favorite items, and affinity chart.

Elma Location in Xenoblade Chronicles X

You can find Elma close to the location where you accept the story mission inside the BLADE Barracks. She will join your party if you ask her to.

Elma Stats

Role: Attack

Attack Auto-Attack: 1684

1684 Block Rate: 15%

15% Critical Rate: 34%

34% Physical Defense: 30%

30% Ether Defense: 25%

25% Strength: 72

How to Build Elma/Archetype Ralzes

Elma has a pretty good skill tree, and the higher level you get to in each skill, the better it will be. The first skill you can focus on is Background Noise.

This will increase the damage dealt to the back by 30% to 150%. But it wouldn’t be that useful for you without the driver combo support.

The second skill which we consider to be amazing is Crisis Catalyst. At level one, this skill will increase the damage dealt by 90% and the critical rate by 20%.

After taking it to level 5, you will get a 150% increase in the damage dealt and a 40% increase in the critical rate.

Our last skill here will be Overdrive. To activate it, you must press R and – when Elma is in a battle. This will allow Elma to use the Party gauge for 50 to 90 seconds.

After that, we have special skills and all others. The important thing, here again, is you should go for taking all the skills in the affinity chart to the max level.

Elma has three aux slots, and you should focus on damage and accuracy as she is already quite good at other things. Some aux cores we can recommend include Affinity Max Attack, Outdoor Attack, and Night Vision.

How to Use Elma/Archetype Ralzes

Elma has the highest auto attack rate, which is 1684. The attack rate is important while using the blade to damage the enemies. Also, she has a critical hit rate of 34%, which is already a good one, but you can take it to 50% and make it even deadlier.

The ether and physical defense are best for any attack class, so it will also play its role here. One of the main reasons you should be using this is its cooldown time. Elma cooldown time is fast, which means you can swap quite quickly.

Moreover, the Crisis Catalyst skill will help her deal with an insane amount of damage in every situation.

Elma Heart to Hearts

One-Heart Affinity: It is named The Techie, and in this, you will be required to find Elma by the West gate in the afternoon.

Two-Heart Affinity: It is named Petting Zoo, and you will be required to find Elma by the Water Plant during the nighttime.

Three-Heart Affinity: It is named Driving Force, and in this, you will be required to find Elma by East Melville St. in the morning.

Four-Heart Affinity: It is named Friendship Treatise, and in this, you will be required to find Elma by the Starboard during the evening.

Five-Heart Affinity: It is named Going Home, and in this, you will be required to find Elma by the Barracks Interior during the nighttime.

Elma Favorite Items

In Xenoblade Chronicles X, Elma’s favorite items include Seafood and Art. If you want to know some specific ones, you can say these include Codweave Safety Blanky and Pipestraw Smoothie.

Affinity Chart

Key Affinity

Level 2: Trust increases by 100.

Trust increases by 100. Level 3: Trust increases by 700.

Trust increases by 700. Level 4: Trust increases by 2000.

Trust increases by 2000. Level 5: Trust increases by 4000.

Sliding Slinger

Damage done to higher-level enemies will increment by 60% to 100%.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after Using Sliding Slinger 5 times.

Unlocked after Using Sliding Slinger 5 times. Tier 3: Unlocked after Using Sliding Slinger 10 times.

Unlocked after Using Sliding Slinger 10 times. Tier 4: Unlocked after Using Sliding Slinger 20 times.

Unlocked after Using Sliding Slinger 20 times. Tier 5: Unlocked after Using Sliding Slinger 30 times.

Hundred Shells

Damage done from the back will increment by 100% to 150%.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after Using a Hundred Shells 3 times.

Unlocked after Using a Hundred Shells 3 times. Tier 3: Unlocked after Using a Hundred Shells 5 times.

Unlocked after Using a Hundred Shells 5 times. Tier 4: Unlocked after Using Hundred Shells 10 times.

Unlocked after Using Hundred Shells 10 times. Tier 5: Unlocked after Using Hundred Shells 15 times.

Violent Streak

The chances of the guard annulling attacks will increase from 60% to 100%.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after Using Violent Streak 2 times.

Unlocked after Using Violent Streak 2 times. Tier 3: Unlocked after Using Violent Streak 3 times.

Unlocked after Using Violent Streak 3 times. Tier 4: Unlocked after Using Violent Streak 4 times.

Unlocked after Using Violent Streak 4 times. Tier 5: Unlocked after Using Violent Streak 10 times.

Overdrive

The party gauge will last from 50 to 90 seconds.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after completing the Grazing Flock battle challenge.

Unlocked after completing the Grazing Flock battle challenge. Tier 3: Unlocked after completing the Darkening Skies battle challenge.

Unlocked after completing the Darkening Skies battle challenge. Tier 4: Unlocked after completing the Dread Contagion battle challenge.

Unlocked after completing the Dread Contagion battle challenge. Tier 5: Unlocked after completing the Humanoid Alliance battle challenge.

Crisis Catalyst

Damage dealt will increase from 90% to 150%, and the critical rate will increase from 20% to 40%.

Tier 1: Unlocked after completing the Humanoid Alliance battle challenge.

Unlocked after completing the Humanoid Alliance battle challenge. Tier 2: Unlocked after completing the Think of the Soldiers battle challenge.

Unlocked after completing the Think of the Soldiers battle challenge. Tier 3: Unlocked after completing the Sacred Wood battle challenge.

Unlocked after completing the Sacred Wood battle challenge. Tier 4: Unlocked after completing the Chickenheart battle challenge.

Unlocked after completing the Chickenheart battle challenge. Tier 5: Unlocked after completing the 9th Imp. Armored Div. battle challenge.

Background Noise

Damage dealt from the back will increment by 30% to 150%.