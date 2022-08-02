Xenoblade Chronicles 3 War Medic Guide

As you progress through Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you’ll unlock more and more Classes to use with your Heroes. There are all sorts of Classes in the game, some give priority to Attack, some to Defense, and some to Healing. The War Medic Class is one of the Healing Classes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
Although lacking a lot in attacking power and defense, the War Medic Class gives extraordinary support to its allies by Healing them consistently throughout the battle.
The first character that would have the default War Medic class would be Valdi, unlocking the Valdi character would unlock the War Medic class for you to use.
In this guide, we’ll be looking at everything there is to know about the War Medic Class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
How To Unlock The War Medic
In order to unlock the War Medic Class, you’ll have to complete the “The Kind Right Hand” Hero Quest. This is Valdi’s Hero Quest, which, upon completing, would unlock him to add to your arsenal as well as the War Medic Class to use for your own main Heroes.
Although Hero Quests are first introduced in the game in Chapter 2, Valdi’s Hero Quest Would Unlock somewhere in Chapter 3 of Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The Quest would appear as part of the main story as you progress through Chapter 3, during which Valdi would assist you himself.
Though this Hero Quest may be a long one, the rewards are definitely worth it.
To complete “The Kind Right Hand” Hero Quest, you’ll first have to eliminate three Mystery Keves Soldiers at Elsie’s Spout. After that, a bunch of yellow markers should appear on your map.
These markers indicate the location of the parts you need to make a Mini-Levnis. Once you collect all the parts, Valdi would create a Mini-Levnis that would guide you to Colony 30, where the consul would use them to attack you.
The final part of the Hero Quest would be to defeat the Levins, after which the quest would be complete and Valdi would be unlocked, along with the War Medic Class to use on your characters.
Best War Medic Characters
There are two characters that rank at the top when we talk about the War Medic Class – Taion and Eunie. Of these two, Eunie has a higher Healing Power Stat while Taion has a higher Class Rating.
Class rating is the rate at which a particular Character ranks up a particular Class. So although Taion might have a lower Healing Power Stat, he would be able to rank up the Class much faster than Eunie.
Best War Medic Arts
Since the War Medic is a healing Class, the best Arts to use for this particular class would be the ones that best support their teammates.
|Art
|Attack Type
|Targets
|Effect
|Advanced Cooldown
|Targeted Field
|Specified area around the user
|A small range of effect
|Multi Blast
|Ether
|Single
|Heals all nearby allies upon use of the Art, to a maximum of 100% healing power
|Cure Bullet
|Debuff Clarity
|Specified area around the user
|None
Best War Medic Master Skills
|Skill
|Effect
|Class Rank
|Ethereal Ability
|Increases the damage output of ether Arts by 30%
|Rank 5 Tactician
|Ninja Healer
|Decreases the amount of Aggro caused by healing Arts by 30%
|Rank 5 Medic Gunner
Best War Medic Accessories
The two best Accessories to use with the War Medic class are the Friendship Ring and the Harvest Neckless respectively. The former reduces the amount of Aggro caused by Healing Arts while the latter increases the amount of HP healed of your allies.
Since healing arts have a tendency to increase Aggro values, it’s better to use any abilities we can to make them less of a target for enemies, like the Friendship Ring Accessory or the Ninja Healer Master Skill.
A general increase to their already existing abilities i.e. healing is always beneficial for War Medic as it further increases their efficiency.
Best Gems For War Medic
The two best Gems to use with the War Medic Class are the Refined Blessing and the Swelling Blessing Gems.
These two gems not only further improve the healing prowess of a War Medic but also improves its ability to buff or debuff its allies.
War Medic Arts List
|Talent Art
|Attack Type
|Targets
|Effect
|Recharge Type
|Technical Heal
|Healing
|All Allies
|N/A
|Role Action Recharge
|Combat Art
|Attack Type
|Target
|Effect
|Buff/Debuff
|Power Multiplier
|Recharge Type
|Recharge Gauge
|Trickshot
|Ether
|Single
|Heals nearby allies to a maximum of 100% Healing Power
|N/A
|260%
|Time
|26s
|Multi Blast
|Ether
|Single
|Heals nearby allies to a maximum of 100%
|N/A
|200%
|Time
|30s
|Surprise Beat
|Physical
|Single
|Increases damage dealt to Machines by 100%
|Attack Down
|360%
|Time
|26s
|Cure Bullet
|Clear Debuff
|An area around the user
|N/A
|Debuff Barrier
|0%
|Time
|40s
|Heal Bullet
|Healing
|An area around the user
|N/A
|N/A
|150%
|Time
|17s
|Vital Bullet
|Buff
|An area around the user
|N/A
|Delayed Healing
|0%
|Time
|30s
|Hyper Reload
|Set Field
|An area around the user
|Medium Field Range of effect
|Defense Up
|0%
|Time
|14s
|Advanced Cooldown
|Set Field
|An area around the user
|Small Field Range of effect
|Defense Up
|0%
|Time
|16s
|Master Art
|Rank Mastered
|Technical Heal
|1
|Multi Blast
|10
|Advanced Cooldown
|20
War Medic Skills List
|Class Skill
|Effect
|Recovery Engine
|Removing Allies’ debuffs increases the unit’s healing by 30% to a maximum of 150%
|Antibody System
|Decreases the duration of debuffs on oneself by 30%
|Healing License
|Boosts the amount of HP healed from using healing Arts by 20%
|Rescue License
|Increases the amount of HP restored of an Ally when reviving them by 20%
|Master Skill
|Rank Mastered
|Healing License
|5
|Antibody System
|15