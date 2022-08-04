Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Signifer Guide

Signifer is one of the healer class types in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The class not only heals but also applies buffs on allies for various positive effects during battles.

In some ways, the Signifer class is perhaps the most flexible among all other healer classes in the game. They are strong enough to get into the midst of battles and support allies to ensure they stay alive.

The following guide will explain all there is to know about the Signifer class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Unlock Signifer

Fiona is a hero in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and its default class is Signifer. So to unlock this class you have to complete Fiona’s Hero Quest: “Transparent Dreams”.

Once you complete the Hero Quest, Fiona will be unlocked and so will the Signifer class. To activate this quest, go to the Candensia region. Find a golden quest marker that will start the story of Fiona.

Best Signifer Characters

Since healers are not supposed to be the first party member to attack an enemy, you don’t need high Tactical Points for the characters. In that sense, the best characters suited for the Signifer class are Mio, Eunie, Lanz, and Sena.

Best Signifer Arts

Combat Arts

Resonant Flag

Attack type is buff and AoE is all allies. It is used to provide buffs to your allies during battles.

Heal Harmony

Attack type is Set Field and AoE is around the user. Signifer class masters in providing buffs to your allies. Heal Harmony can be used alongside the Resonant flag to provide buffs to the defenders and attackers even if they are outside AoE.

Spirited Charge

Attack type is Physical attack and its AoE is one target. Get yourself a lot of buffs to increase the strength of this offensive attack. It basically boosts the damage dealt for every buff you get.

Master Arts

Shadow Eye

Its base effect is Aggro Halved. Class Rank is Swordfighter – Rank 10

Multi Blast

The base effect is Area heal on hit and it is suitable for instant healing in critical situations. Class Rank is War Medic – Rank 1

Advanced Cooldown

The base effect is Filed/ def. up. Class Rank is War Medic – Rank 10.

Best Signifier Master Skills

Considering the role of this class, Healer skills are the best to master. Master skills for this class are explained as follows:

Ninja Healer

This skill helps in reducing aggro generated from healing arts by 30%. Class Rank is Medic Gunner – Rank 5.

Healing License

It helps in boosting the amount of HP healed by using the healer arts by 20%. Class Rank is War Medic – Rank 5.

Strengthening Gambit

This skill extends the period of each buff by 30% and gives you a golden chance to pass on your buffs too. Class Rank is War Medic – Rank 5.

Best Signifier Accessories

Accessories for signifier class reduce their aggro and increases the efficacy of their arts. Best Signifer Accessories are:

Harvest Necklace

It increases the amount of HP healed by using the healing arts

Affection Ring

It decreases the aggro from healing arts.

Best Gems For Signifier

The best gems for signifiers are those that either increase the period of your buffs or increase the power of buffs cast on your party. Best Gems for Signifer class are:

Refined Blessing: It extends the time span of Buffs

Swelling Blessing: It boosts the power of Buffs

Steady Striker: It reduces the auto-attack interval

Signifier Arts List

Talent Arts

Cry of Faith

It grants two random buffs to your allies during battles. The area of effect is all allies and the recharge type of this skill is Role Action Recharge.

Combat Arts

Resonant Flag

It is used to cast your own buffs to your allies. AoE is all allies and Recharge Type is Auto-Attack Recharge. Its Recharge Gauge is 6.

Max Efforts

It only applies one random buff and its AoE is yourself. Its recharge type is Auto-Attack recharge. Its Recharge Gauge is 3.

Unbreakable Heart

Its AoE is around the user and its recharge type is Auto-Attack recharge. Its Recharge Gauge is 3.

Lightning Passion

This skill increases the damage you deal with every active buff. AoE is one target. Its recharge type is Auto-Attack recharge. Its Recharge Gauge is 3.

Illuminate

Its effect is the same as the Lightning Passion. However, its AoE is Frontward and the power multiplier is 180%. Its recharge type is Auto-Attack recharge and its Recharge Gauge is 7.

Aureole

It grants one random buff and AoE is self. Its recharge type is Auto-Attack recharge and its Recharge Gauge is 5.

Heal Harmony

It is used to provide a regeneration buff and AoE is around the user. Its recharge type is Auto-Attack recharge and its Recharge Gauge is 4.

Spirited Charge

AoE is one target. Its recharge type is Auto-Attack recharge and its Recharge Gauge is 3.

Master Arts

Aureole

The rank at which it is mastered is 5.

Cry of Faith

The rank at which it is mastered is 10.

Resonant Flag

The rank at which it is mastered is 20.

Signifier Skills List

Class Skills

Cheer up Everyone

It helps in reinstating the HP of nearby allies by 30%.

I’ve got your backs

It increases the period of buffs by 30%.

All about support

Field Arts that can be set to Art Pallete and increased by 1.

We can do better

This skill brings back 3% of HP when a buff is granted.

Brightest Star

It increases the damage but only when HP is 90% or above.

Master Skills