How To Edit Shortcut Menu In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a long list of features that you can access from the main menu. However, to make it even easier for players, the game actually has a Shortcut Menu that gives quick access to up to four features.

These features range from opening the map to checking your quest log to changing time to change your party skills to access your inventory and more.

There are less than three dozen features that you can access in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. You, hence, have the option of pinning your four most favorite or most-used features on the Shortcut Menu for quick and easy access.

The following guide will explain how to access and customize the Shortcut Menu in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Open The Shortcut Menu In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

You only need to hold down the ZL button to open the Shortcut Menu. It will appear at the bottom of the screen, tucked away in the right-hand corner. You can then tap the A, B, X, or Y buttons to access their respective, pinned features.

Take note that the Shortcut Menu will show four pinned features by default. You can though change them to whatever you find to be essential.

How To Edit The Shortcut Menu In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

To begin customizing your Shortcut Menu in Xenoblade 3, start by opening the main menu. Then press the + button while holding the ZL button. If the input is done right, you will see a list of all available menu shortcuts in the game.

Menu Shortcuts

Characters

Heroes

Map

Affinity Chart

Quests

Items

System

Party Skills

Area Map

Save

Change Time

Tips

Training Drills

Hero Roster

Control Guide

Options

Show Quest Route

Now, choose a button (A, B, X, Y) from the same menu wheel by using the left stick of your controller. If you want to use the X button as a shortcut, press X. Similarly, if you want to use the B button, press B to confirm. The button you choose will be highlighted with green if you need further clarification.

Once you have selected a button, proceed to choose a Shortcut Menu from the list, and you are done. Your new shortcut will appear in the Shortcut Menu and from then on, you only have to tap that specific button to access that specific feature.