How To Run From Battle in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 takes place on Aionios map where two kingdoms have been at war for a long time and they are still fighting. You need to take part in battles in XC3 and this urges you to be aware of all the strategies that you can learn to keep yourself alive and win the battles.

Running away from the battles in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is also necessary when caught in a situation of sure defeat. Retreating in some cases also restores health and you can join the battle again with filled health.

In this guide, you’ll get to know how to escape from battles in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Run From Battles In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There are two ways to run from battles in XC3. The first and obvious way is to simply abandon the battlefield (or arena) by running away. You need to run away to create as much distance between you and the enemy as possible. Once you have retreated to a certain distance, the enemy will stop chasing you.

One smart technique to make retreating easier is to have a defender on your team. The defender can keep the enemies engaged while you make a run for it. One thing to note is that you must make sure that you don’t run into another enemy. This will make the efforts go in vain.

Another tip while running away from the battlefield is to sheath your weapon. This can be done by pressing and holding the A key on the controller. This helps your character to run away from the enemy at a faster speed than the enemy.

While you keep running away, a choice in your mind when losing a battle, you also need to remember that the method will not come to aid as you’re fighting a main story fight. The only way to escape that battle is through victory.

That being said, running away can be of great help while fighting an enemy with a higher level than you.