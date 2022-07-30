Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Food Recipes: How to Cook Dishes

Put your chef hats on because we’re about to start cooking! Like in most open-world RPG games, Xenoblade Chronicles 3 also features cooking as one of the significant parts of the game. It helps you munch on some delicious food that boosts your combat capabilities, improves reward gains, and keeps your wellbeing in check. Every meal recipe in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is unique, and each of them provides different benefits.

This Xenoblade Chronicles 3 guide will dive into how to cook meals, unlock recipes, and the ingredients required to make various meals. So without further ado, let’s begin!

How to Unlock Cooking

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, the resident cook is Manana. Manana will cook food for you and your partners while you rest at the camp. However, you can’t unlock Manana and her cooking until you’ve reached Chapter 2 in the game. So be sure you make your way to the Fornis Region and then travel to Lake Rezzento. Upon reaching the camp, you’ll find a camp here, and as you approach it, a cutscene will be triggered here.

You’ll meet the one and only Manana here, and right after interacting with her, you will unlock her and her cooking abilities. So now, whenever you rest at a camp or any other spot, Manana will be available to cook for you and your allies. You will also be able to cook for yourself once Manana cooks for you.

How to Get New Recipes

Boss fights, defeating minions, and finding different resources and rewards around the crazy world of Xenoblade Chronicles 3 can be exhausting. Being offered a steaming meal with health benefits in times like these sounds like a dream! It is vital for players to take breaks while playing XC 3 and take care of their health by resting and eating.

Munching on various delicacies boosts your XP/CP gain rate, drop rates from enemies, helps your health pool, and makes you an absolute killer on the field by enhancing your fighting abilities. And apart from these benefits, you have a bunch of recipes unlocked, always ready to be cooked.

Once players have unlocked cooking, they can now cook whatever meal they want while resting at any spot they like. To cook, they will have to select the pot icon from the menu, bringing up the cooking options for them.

At first, when you roll out the cooking menu, you’ll find recipes you have only unlocked so far. And the first unlocked recipe will be Manana’s Battle Soup. The battle soup requires the following ingredients

2x Glitter Radish

2x Comet Carrot

1x Bunnit Meat

Once consumed, Manana’s Battle Soup will provide you 5% EXP and CP boost buff for 49 minutes.

To unlock the rest of the recipes, players will have to progress through the game and boost their affinity levels. And as for ingredients, they can be found by beating different enemies, exploring various containers, and using the Fabricators. In case you don’t have the ingredients for a certain recipe, you can spend Nopon Coins to make the meal instead.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 All Cooking Recipes

Below are all the canteens and their cooking recipes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Colony 9 Canteen Recipes

Following are the cooking recipes for Colony 9 Canteen.

Yapolta Veggie Beans



Effect: Provides 20% CP Boost

Provides 20% CP Boost Duration: 30 minutes

30 minutes Cost: 800 G

800 G Ingredients:

Baked Spongy Spud



Effect: Provides 50% Collectible Boost

Provides 50% Collectible Boost Duration: 45 minutes

45 minutes Cost: 1000 G

1000 G Ingredients:

Colony Gamma Canteen Recipes

Following are the cooking recipes for Colony Gamma Canteen.

Meat ‘n’ Veg Leclati



Effect: Provides a 20% Increase in Gold Gained by Enemies

Provides a 20% Increase in Gold Gained by Enemies Duration: 52 minutes

52 minutes Cost: 900 G

900 G Ingredients:

Colony 4 Canteen Recipes

Following are the cooking recipes for Colony 4 Canteen.

Mixed-Veg Torpedo Wrap



Effect: Provides a 15% Increase in Gold Gained by Enemies

Provides a 15% Increase in Gold Gained by Enemies Duration: 37 minutes

37 minutes Cost: 500 G

500 G Ingredients:

Colony Iota Canteen Recipes

Following are the cooking recipes for Colony Iota Canteen.

Riverbird Crispygrill



Effect: Provides a 30% Increase in Gold Gained by Enemies

Provides a 30% Increase in Gold Gained by Enemies Duration: 45 minutes

45 minutes Cost: 1400 G

1400 G Ingredients:

Colony 30 Canteen Recipes

Following are the cooking recipes for Colony 30 Canteen.

Fish-Fillet Toastie



Effect: Provides a 20% Boost in Enemy Drops.

Provides a 20% Boost in Enemy Drops. Duration: 52 minutes

52 minutes Cost: 700 G

700 G Ingredients:

Colony Tau Canteen Recipes

Following are the cooking recipes for Colony Tau Canteen.

Maktha Ever-Greens



Effect: Provides a 30% Boost in Enemy Drops.

Provides a 30% Boost in Enemy Drops. Duration: 52 minutes

52 minutes Cost: 1100 G

1100 G Ingredients:

Colony Lambda Canteen Recipes

Following are the cooking recipes for Colony Lambda Canteen.

Redfish Grillwrap



Effect: Provides a 20% EXP Boost.

Provides a 20% EXP Boost. Duration: 37 minutes

37 minutes Cost: 1000 G

1000 G Ingredients:

The Tap-Dancing Nopon Recipes

Following are the cooking recipes for The Tap-Dancing Nopon.

Cured-Meat Vizzard



Effect: Provides a 40% EXP Boost.

Provides a 40% EXP Boost. Duration: 37 minutes

37 minutes Cost: 2500 G

2500 G Ingredients:

Colony 11 Canteen Recipes

Following are the cooking recipes for Colony 11 Canteen.

Mild Game Stew



Effect: Provides a 30% CP Boost.

Provides a 30% CP Boost. Duration: 30 minutes

30 minutes Cost: 1300 G

1300 G Ingredients:

Colony Mu Canteen Recipes

Following are the cooking recipes for Colony Mu Canteen.

Sunny-Style Fish Pie



Effect: Provides a 40% Boost in Collectibles.

Provides a 40% Boost in Collectibles. Duration: 45 minutes

45 minutes Cost: 1500 G

1500 G Ingredients:

Pon-Fried Croquettes



Effect: Provides a 40% Increase in Gold Gained by Enemies

Provides a 40% Increase in Gold Gained by Enemies Duration: 45 minutes

45 minutes Cost: 1800 G

1800 G Ingredients:

Li Garte Prison Camp – Central Cell Canteen Recipes

Following are the cooking recipes for Li Garte Prison Camp – Central Cell Canteen.

Nutritious Block Bar



Effect: Provides a 40% Boost in Enemy Drops.

Provides a 40% Boost in Enemy Drops. Duration: 52 minutes

52 minutes Cost: 1500 G

1500 G Ingredients:

Ascension Grounds – Station Breakroom Recipes

Following are the cooking recipes for Ascension Grounds – Station Breakroom.

Erythia Sashimi Plate



Effect: Provides a 30% CP Boost.

Provides a 30% CP Boost. Duration: 30 minutes

30 minutes Cost: 1800 G

1800 G Ingredients:

City Interior – Michiba Canteen Recipes

Following are the cooking recipes for City Interior – Michiba Canteen.

Acqua Pazza a la City



Effect: Provides a 25% EXP Boost.

Provides a 25% EXP Boost. Duration: 37 minutes

37 minutes Cost: 1500 G

1500 G Ingredients:

Whole Wild Lobster

