How To Change/Unlock Outfits In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a character customization option for players to enjoy. The amount of customization, however, is fairly shallow. You can only change the outfits of your characters in XC3 or change the color schemes of the same outfits.

The following guide will explain how to change and unlock outfits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Change Outfits In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

You will not have the option to change outfits at the start of XC3. You will have to unlock the feature by playing the game until you reach a particular quest.

In Chapter 3, you will be presented a hero quest called “No Want of Courage” that must be completed in order to unlock the ability to change outfits in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Once the quest is completed, open up your inventory screen and look under the characters tab to choose the character you want to change outfits for. Next, head into the clothing section.

The new window will display all available outfits for that selected character. Select the outfit you like and your character will get a new uniform to flash in battles.

How To Unlock Outfits In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The following are the outfits that are available for each character. They are mostly unlocked automatically as you progress in the main storyline, but some require you to do a certain feat.

Noah (Swordfighter Outfit) – Unlocked by default.

Mio (Zephyr Outfit) – Unlocked by default.

Lanz (Heavy Guard Outfit) – Unlocked after Lanz joins the group.

Sena (Ogre Outfit) – Unlocked after Sena joins the group.

Eunie (Medic Gunner Outfit) – Unlocked after Eunie joins the group.

Taion (Tactician Outfit) – Unlocked after Taion joins the group.

How To Get More Color Schemes In XC3

In addition to various outfits, you also have various color schemes for each outfit to further your goals of customizing characters.

While you will find some in the base game, you must, unfortunately, purchase the Expansion Pass if you are looking to unlock additional color schemes. to unlock the outfit color schemes.