Xenoblade Chronicles 3 How To Unlock And Use Master Arts

There are several types of Arts in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and players familiar with the franchise will know exactly what they are.

Arts are part of the game’s combat mechanics that give you access to new skills and abilities and power-ups. In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Master Arts are special, powerful abilities that can be accessed by each character.

Your sole goal in XC3 will be to level up all characters to gain access to their independent Master Arts for use in battles. Since the game has multiple classes involved, know that you get to keep your Master Arts after they have been unlocked even if you switch to another class.

The following guide will explain how to unlock and use Master Arts in Xenoblade 3.

How To Unlock Master Arts In XC3

Master Arts will not be available at the start of the game. You will have to make your way into Chapter 2 and complete the “Hillside Hulk” mission in order to unlock Master Arts in Xenoblade 3.

This mission is sort of a tutorial to show you how to swap classes and use your Master Arts abilities. This mission is also the first time when you will be able to form a complete party in the game. When the cutscene of the mission ends, you will have successfully unlocked Master Arts in XC3.

As for the Hillside Hulk mission, simply follow the steps below to complete your objectives:

Head south from the point of mission and follow the marker

Kill five Nestrand Crustips near the Feronnis Hulk

Interact with the machine after getting over the Feronnis Hulk

Get to the marked Ether Channels and collect the Ether from there

After getting enough of Ether, head back and reboot Feronnis Hulk

To get done with the quest, open the containers to collect some items and interact with the Fabricator

How To Use Master Arts In XC3

Every character in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has a maximum of three Master Arts. You will initially only have access to the first one. The second and third Master Arts will be locked until you have leveled up to level 20 and level 40 respectively.

You can use a Master Art skill or ability with the D-Pad. Notice the new Master Art menu in the lower-left corner of your screen whenever you engage an enemy. This is where you can assign and use whatever Masert Art skills are available in the game.

Something important to know is that you can only do a Master Art with the weapon the Master Art belongs to. Since each weapon is tied to a different class, you will have to have access to the class the weapon belongs to, or else you will not be able to perform that specific Master Art.

Furthermore, there are the Class Points. You earn Class Points through battles, which can then be spent on increasing your class mastery level to unlock Master Arts skills for the same class. Hence, you need to decide beforehand which class you need to play to unlock their Master Arts.

Remember that it is just not you who needs to level up. You can unlock additional Master Arts by leveling up your entire party and then swapping between their classes.

This can be done by farming as much XP as possible. The most simple way to get more and more XP is by completing quests and discovering new places on the map. Players can also get their bonus XPs by going to the rest points and claiming the bonus for the latest battle.

The best way you can progress in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is by eliminating Elite and Unique bosses. The victories against these bosses were rewarded with huge bonus XP.