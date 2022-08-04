Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Lone Exile Guide

Lone Exile is one of the defender classes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The class excels in attracting the attention of enemies before slashing them down. The Lone Exile class hence has both a defender as well as an attacker prowess in the game.

The following guide will explain all there is to know about the Lone Exile class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Unlock Lone Exile

As Lone Exile is Ashera’s default class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you will need to complete her hero quest, ‘The Wrath of Ashera’, to unlock the Lone Exile class.

Best Lone Exile Characters

For the Lone Exile class, characters having high attack and defense stats are the best. Lanz and Sena are our picks for the characters which are best for the Lone Exile class as both of these characters have a good mix of attacking and defensive stats!

Best Lone Exile Arts

Recommended Combat Arts

Just like the characters for Lone Exile, the combat arts useful for it should have a good balance of attack and defense. Below we have listed the recommended Combat arts for the Lone Exile class.

Combat Art Name Attack Type AoE type Combat Art Effect Demon Slayer Physical Single Target When using this art, boost agrro get generated by 50%. Gale Slash Physical Frontward AOE When enemies target you, damage done to enemies increases by 50%. Jaws of Death Stance Self Damage done increases by 30% and aggro drawn increases by 25%.

Recommended Master Arts

Below we have listed the recommended Master arts for the Lone Exile class.

Master Art Name Master Art Effect Class Rank Required Wide Slash Evade Zephyr: Rank 1 Glow Ring Target Lock Zephyr: Rank 10 Mighty Beat AoE/ Smash Lost Vanguard: Rank 10

Best Lone Exile Master Skills

For the Lone Exile class, those master skills which increase damage and defense are the best. Below we have listed the recommended Master Skills for the Lone Exile class.

Master Skill Name Master Skill Effect Class Rank Required Defensive Soul Physical Defense gets boosted by 10%. Heavy Guard: Rank 5 Split-Second Counter When you evade an enemy attack, your next attack does 100% more damage. Zephyr: Rank 5 Fighting Prowess Damage done by physical arts gets boosted by 30%. Ogre: Rank 5

Best Lone Exile Accessories

For the Lone Exile class, we have picked out 3 accessories that will be most useful and effective for it.

Iron Temple Guard: Increases HP

Lazure Vambraces: Boosts aggro damage from Auto-attacks.

Heavy Weak Guard: Boosts block rate.

Best Gems for Lone Exile Class

Below we have listed the gems best suited for the Lone Exile class.

Brimming Spirit: Boosts aggro from Arts

Ultimate Counter: When you take damage, the enemy also gets damaged.

Ironclad: Max HP gets increased.

Lone Exile Arts List

Talent Arts

Name Area of Effect Power Multiplier Buff/Debuff Reaction Recharge Type Recharge Gauge Talent Art Effect Blossom Dance Single Target 500% None None Role Action 2 Damages enemy by ignoring there defence. 50% increases in aggro when using this as well.

Combat Arts

N

Name Area of Effect Power Multiplier Buff/Debuff Reaction Recharge Type Recharge Gauge Talent Art Effect Demon Slayer Single Target 120% None None Time 10s When using this, agrro regen boosted by 50%. Eye of the Storm Self 150% None None Time 35s When you take damage, your next attack does 200% damage. Gale Slash Frontward AoE 200% None None Time 24s 50% more damage to enemies who attack you. Soaring Tempest Single Target 200% None Launch Time 26s None Jaws of Death Self 0% None None Time 50s Damage done increases by 30% and aggro drawn during attack by 25%. Inferno Wheel Single Target 260% None None Time 21s When enemies are targeting you, damage increases by 70%. Ascension Blade Single Target 150% Launch None Time 30s When you take damage, next attack does 200% damage. Wind Sickle Single Target 260% – None Time 23s When HP is less than 30%, damage done increases by 120%.

Lone Exile Skills List

Class Skills

Skill Name Effect Goading Attack 30% increases in aggro generated from dealing damage. Maniac Damage done to high level enemies gets increased by 30%. Returning the Favor Damage done to nearby enemies gets increased 100% if they attack your ally. Natural Selection When HP is less than 30%, damage taken gets reduced 30%.

Master Skills