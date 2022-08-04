Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Lone Exile Guide

Lone Exile is one of the defender classes in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. The class excels in attracting the attention of enemies before slashing them down. The Lone Exile class hence has both a defender as well as an attacker prowess in the game.
The following guide will explain all there is to know about the Lone Exile class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.
How To Unlock Lone Exile
As Lone Exile is Ashera’s default class in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you will need to complete her hero quest, ‘The Wrath of Ashera’, to unlock the Lone Exile class.
Best Lone Exile Characters
For the Lone Exile class, characters having high attack and defense stats are the best. Lanz and Sena are our picks for the characters which are best for the Lone Exile class as both of these characters have a good mix of attacking and defensive stats!
Best Lone Exile Arts
Recommended Combat Arts
Just like the characters for Lone Exile, the combat arts useful for it should have a good balance of attack and defense. Below we have listed the recommended Combat arts for the Lone Exile class.
|Combat Art Name
|Attack Type
|AoE type
|Combat Art Effect
|Demon Slayer
|Physical
|Single Target
|When using this art, boost agrro get generated by 50%.
|Gale Slash
|Physical
|Frontward AOE
|When enemies target you, damage done to enemies increases by 50%.
|Jaws of Death
|Stance
|Self
|Damage done increases by 30% and aggro drawn increases by 25%.
Recommended Master Arts
Below we have listed the recommended Master arts for the Lone Exile class.
|Master Art Name
|Master Art Effect
|Class Rank Required
|Wide Slash
|Evade
|Zephyr: Rank 1
|Glow Ring
|Target Lock
|Zephyr: Rank 10
|Mighty Beat
|AoE/ Smash
|Lost Vanguard: Rank 10
Best Lone Exile Master Skills
For the Lone Exile class, those master skills which increase damage and defense are the best. Below we have listed the recommended Master Skills for the Lone Exile class.
|Master Skill Name
|Master Skill Effect
|Class Rank Required
|Defensive Soul
|Physical Defense gets boosted by 10%.
|Heavy Guard: Rank 5
|Split-Second Counter
|When you evade an enemy attack, your next attack does 100% more damage.
|Zephyr: Rank 5
|Fighting Prowess
|Damage done by physical arts gets boosted by 30%.
|Ogre: Rank 5
Best Lone Exile Accessories
For the Lone Exile class, we have picked out 3 accessories that will be most useful and effective for it.
- Iron Temple Guard: Increases HP
- Lazure Vambraces: Boosts aggro damage from Auto-attacks.
- Heavy Weak Guard: Boosts block rate.
Best Gems for Lone Exile Class
Below we have listed the gems best suited for the Lone Exile class.
- Brimming Spirit: Boosts aggro from Arts
- Ultimate Counter: When you take damage, the enemy also gets damaged.
- Ironclad: Max HP gets increased.
Lone Exile Arts List
Talent Arts
|Name
|Area of Effect
|Power Multiplier
|Buff/Debuff
|Reaction
|Recharge Type
|Recharge Gauge
|Talent Art Effect
|Blossom Dance
|Single Target
|500%
|None
|None
|Role Action
|2
|Damages enemy by ignoring there defence. 50% increases in aggro when using this as well.
Combat Arts
N
|Name
|Area of Effect
|Power Multiplier
|Buff/Debuff
|Reaction
|Recharge Type
|Recharge Gauge
|Talent Art Effect
|Demon Slayer
|Single Target
|120%
|None
|None
|Time
|10s
|When using this, agrro regen boosted by 50%.
|Eye of the Storm
|Self
|150%
|None
|None
|Time
|35s
|When you take damage, your next attack does 200% damage.
|Gale Slash
|Frontward AoE
|200%
|None
|None
|Time
|24s
|50% more damage to enemies who attack you.
|Soaring Tempest
|Single Target
|200%
|None
|Launch
|Time
|26s
|None
|Jaws of Death
|Self
|0%
|None
|None
|Time
|50s
|Damage done increases by 30% and aggro drawn during attack by 25%.
|Inferno Wheel
|Single Target
|260%
|None
|None
|Time
|21s
|When enemies are targeting you, damage increases by 70%.
|Ascension Blade
|Single Target
|150%
|Launch
|None
|Time
|30s
|When you take damage, next attack does 200% damage.
|Wind Sickle
|Single Target
|260%
|–
|None
|Time
|23s
|When HP is less than 30%, damage done increases by 120%.
Lone Exile Skills List
Class Skills
|Skill Name
|Effect
|Goading Attack
|30% increases in aggro generated from dealing damage.
|Maniac
|Damage done to high level enemies gets increased by 30%.
|Returning the Favor
|Damage done to nearby enemies gets increased 100% if they attack your ally.
|Natural Selection
|When HP is less than 30%, damage taken gets reduced 30%.
Master Skills
|Skill Name
|Rank to Master
|Natural Selection
|5
|Maniac
|15