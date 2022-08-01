Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Gem Crafting Guide

Much like all the previous Xenoblade games, you can also craft Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Crafting Gems and placing them in your character’s slots will provide them with several additional buffs, depending on what type of Gem you use.

Initially, your characters will start off with only 1 Gem slot, but they’ll unlock up to two more later on. They would unlock the second one at level 20 and the third one at level 30.

Additionally, there are generally four types of gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3; Attacker, Defender, Healer, and Universal. These can be used by any of your characters, so use them with the corresponding character to either boost their strengths or alleviate their weaknesses.

To equip a gem, head over to the Gem Section inside the Characters tab. The Character is in the menu, which you can access by pressing X.

In this guide, we’ll be discussing Gem Crafting in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How To Craft Gems In Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Crafting Gems in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a simple process. You can craft gems by refining and combining Cylinders and Crystallized Ether, but do keep in mind that they have to be of the same level/rank to do so.

For example, you can only combine a rank 1 Cylinder with a rank 1 Crystallized Ether, not a level 2 one, and vice versa.

To combine them, you need to head over to Riku at Rest Spots. Along with crafting Gems, Riku can also upgrade your equipment.

When selecting the Gems for your characters, remember to choose wisely to get the best results.

First off, you can select a corresponding gem to improve a character’s specialty, for example, you can use an attack boosting gem on a character that already specializes in attacking, or alternatively, you can use a healing gem on a character that already specializes in healing to improve their efficiency.

Secondly, you can use Gems to offset a particular character’s weakness. You can do this by using the corresponding gem on a character to relieve their weakness, whether it may be low damage output or defense.

Additionally, you can also use attack-canceling gems on a character that you plan to use the most. This allows you to increase the damage output of all your arts with each attack canceled.