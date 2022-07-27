Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Reviewed in Famitsu Issue 1755, Not a Perfect Score

As you may already know, reviews for upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are live. Western media has praised the game a lot and now, in the upcoming weekly issue of Famitsu magazine, we will also get to know in detail what the Japanese media think of it.
Famitsu Weekly confirmed on twitter that the next issue will have Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as its cover and it will also have the review for the game. As for the rating, it has been confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has received a 9/9/9/9 [36/40] rating from Famitsu.
It’s definitely a good rating however, XC3 from Monolith Soft have not been able to enter Famitsu’s perfect score list. Now if you are wondering that which games in the past have received perfect scores from Famitsu, here is a list just to give you an idea:
- The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
- Soulcalibur
- Vagrant Story
- The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker
- Nintendogs
- Final Fantasy XII
- Super Smash Bros. Brawl
- Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- Dragon Quest IX
- Monster Hunter Tri
- Bayonetta
- New Super Mario Bros.
- Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker
- Pokemon Black and White
- The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Final Fantasy XIII-2
- Kid Icarus: Uprising
- Yakuza 5
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age
- Death Stranding (PS4)
- Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)
While Famitsu is usually quite generous in awarding ratings to the games, acquiring a perfect score is no small feat. According to most western reviews, while Xenoblade 3 is a great RPG, some things like dynamic resolution and fillers can hamper the fun a bit. Currently, the game has an 89 Metacritic score which is same as Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will release worldwide on July 29, 2022.