Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Reviewed in Famitsu Issue 1755, Not a Perfect Score

As you may already know, reviews for upcoming Xenoblade Chronicles 3 are live. Western media has praised the game a lot and now, in the upcoming weekly issue of Famitsu magazine, we will also get to know in detail what the Japanese media think of it.

Famitsu Weekly confirmed on twitter that the next issue will have Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as its cover and it will also have the review for the game. As for the rating, it has been confirmed that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has received a 9/9/9/9 [36/40] rating from Famitsu.

It’s definitely a good rating however, XC3 from Monolith Soft have not been able to enter Famitsu’s perfect score list. Now if you are wondering that which games in the past have received perfect scores from Famitsu, here is a list just to give you an idea:

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Soulcalibur

Vagrant Story

The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker

Nintendogs

Final Fantasy XII

Super Smash Bros. Brawl

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots

428: Shibuya Scramble

Dragon Quest IX

Monster Hunter Tri

Bayonetta

New Super Mario Bros.

Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker

Pokemon Black and White

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Kid Icarus: Uprising

Yakuza 5

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: All Star Battle

Grand Theft Auto V

Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Death Stranding (PS4)

Ghost of Tsushima (PS4)

While Famitsu is usually quite generous in awarding ratings to the games, acquiring a perfect score is no small feat. According to most western reviews, while Xenoblade 3 is a great RPG, some things like dynamic resolution and fillers can hamper the fun a bit. Currently, the game has an 89 Metacritic score which is same as Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will release worldwide on July 29, 2022.