Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Collectopaedia Cards Explained

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, some NPCs offer Collectopaedia Cards. These aren’t collectibles, but are some sort of quests that require a few items – often referred to as fetch quests. If completed, players can redeem a variety of different rewards.

In this guide, we’ll be looking at everything there is to know about Collectopaedia Cards in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

What Are Collectopaedia Cards And How Do They Work?

Collectopaedia Cards are simple quests that, as the name implies, require you to collect a few items to complete.

Each Collectopaedia Card will require a different type of item for it to be completed, often ranging from different types of wood/flowers to rare gems.

The items that are required to complete a Collectopaedia Card are simple to get. They can either be collected as drops from certain enemies, or by foraging for them in certain areas of the world. The

Once you collect the items required by the Collectopaedia Cards, all you have to do is head over to the Quests tab and select the particular card. There would be a sort of sack icon beside it indicating that you have the items required in store. Hold A to Register the required items and your quest would be completed.

The best part is that you don’t even have to go back to the Quest giver to complete the quest. It can be done anywhere in the world through the Quest tab in the menu.

Additionally, you can also take on a particular quest/Collectopaedia Card repeatedly. This can prove to be useful if you’re looking to gain the rewards of a particular Collectopaedia Card again and again, but do note that the magnitude of the rewards gained become lesser and lesser as you continue to complete them.

How To Get Collectopaedia Cards In XC3?

Getting Collectopaedia cards is as simple as interacting with/talking to an NPC in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Some of the NPCs across Aionios will offer Collectopaedia Cards to you upon talking to them, they will automatically be added to your tab if so.

If you complete a particular Collectopaedia Card that an NPC offers, you can head back over to that NPC and talk to them again to receive another one.

Again, you don’t have to visit them in case you want to complete the Collectopaedia Card. That can be done anywhere in the world.

How To Unlock All Collectopaedia Cards In XC3

There are about 5 different Collectopaedia Cards available in Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as of now, offered by 5 different NPCs. To receive a particular Collectopaedia Card, all you have to do is talk to a particular NPC. Refer to the table below to see which NPC offer them.

Roald NPC

Items Required:

2x Rich Fish Meat

3x Chewy Radish

3x Clusterelle

1st Completion Rewards:

1x Light Weak Guard

+0 Affinity

Repeat Completion Rewards:

Unknown

Harala NPC

Items Required:

1x Ever-Revolfin

1x Twin Generators

1st Completion Rewards:

1x Tool Belt

+30 Affinity

Repeat Completion Rewards:

+6 Affinity

+40 XP

Camilla NPC

Items Required:

1x Popper Pumpkin

1x Death Mushroom

1x Pillowshroom

1st Completion Rewards:

1x Apprentice Vambraces

+30 Affinity

Repeat Completion Rewards:

Unknown

Pollux NPC

Items Required:

1x Milky Soy

1x Black Kiwi

1x Dark Grape

1st Completion Rewards:

1x Friendship Ring

+30 Affinity

Repeat Completion Rewards:

+6 Affinity

+40 XP

Ellis NPC

Items Required:

2x Blue Chain

1st Completion Rewards:

1x Breastfang Necklace

+30 Affinity

Repeat Completion Rewards: