Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Pyra Guide

Pyra is a female Pantagonist in the Xenoblade Chronicles 2. She is also known as Legendary Blade. She can provide fire elemental power to the driver and her allies in Xenoblade Chronicles 2

You can read this guide to learn about the Pyra in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, like its location, stats, uses, heart-to-heart, favorite items, affinity chart, and costumes.

Pyra Location in Xenoblade Chronicles 2

You can unlock Pyra when playing through Chapter 1 in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Pyra Stats

Role: Attack

Attack Auto-Attack: 17

17 Block Rate: 10%

10% Critical Rate: 11%

11% Physical Defence: 5%

5% Ether Defence: 10%

10% Strength: 27

How to Build Pyra Aegis Sword

The skillset of Pyra is very good. Each skill will improve further when you have higher levels in them. You can find all the details to build Pyra Aegis Sword below.

You will first need to build the Pyra Aegis Sword to level up the skills used in battle. These skills include Blazing End and Flaming Edge. Leveling up these skills will give critical hits and Critical Damage during the battle.

Foresight: This will increase boss evasion and accuracy rate from 30% to 50%.

Lightspeed Flurry: This will increase special or recharge art from 20% to 100% after the hit.

Glint: This will boost the critical hit rate from 5% to 15%.

Make sure to take the special skills like Flame Nova and Prominence Revolt to the maximum. Improving these skills will improve your fighting skills with special enemies like beasts and Toppled Enemies.

To deal with all the small enemies that are not bosses, make sure to level up the Purifying Flames. To improve your blade skills, level up the Resplendence skill. This skill will also increase the damage done by the blade.

How to Use Pyra Aegis Sword

To get the most out of the Pyra Aegis Sword, you can use it in scenarios with high Critical hit rates and evasion skills. Make sure to level up the Blazing End. This skill is used for performing a special attack with Aegis.

Improving the above skills will improve the accuracy and accuracy rate. These skills will also reduce the number of times you miss a target while hitting with the sword. When you are using a sword to hit an enemy, make sure to calculate the hit first to have the perfect landing. Level up all your skills to level 5, and you will become undefeatable in battles.

Pyra Heart to Hearts

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Pyra takes part in several Heart to Hearts. You can find the complete list below:

Blushy-Crushy

Burgeoning Curiosity

By the Graveside

Dromarch’s Wisdom

Family Ties

Girl Power

Growing Up

Hard Life

Little Rex

Mòrag the Chef

Poppi’s Remodel?

Self-Confidence

Sheba’s Dream

The Real Gramps

Unforgiving Terrain

Vale’s Weakness

What’s in a Name?

Pyra Favorite Items

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Pyra’s Favorite Items include Veggies and Literature. Pyra also likes to drink Jenerossi Tea and use Woodgrain Alphorn’s instrument.

Pyra Affinity Chart

Key Affinity

Level 2: Trust increases by 100.

Trust increases by 100. Level 3: Trust increases by 1300.

Trust increases by 1300. Level 4: Trust increases by 3800.

Trust increases by 3800. Level 5: Trust increases by 8800.

Flame Nova

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Flame Nova increases the damage dealt to the beast from 60% to 100%.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after defeating 6 Feris enemies in Gormott.

Unlocked after defeating 6 Feris enemies in Gormott. Tier 3: Unlocked after using Flame Nova 11 times.

Unlocked after using Flame Nova 11 times. Tier 4: Unlocked after performing Blade Combo 10 times.

Unlocked after performing Blade Combo 10 times. Tier 5: Unlocked after defeating 4 Vay Taos in World Tree.

Prominence Revolt

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Prominence Revolt increases the damage dealt to the Toppled Enemies from 100% to 150%.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after using Prominence Revolt 7 times.

Unlocked after using Prominence Revolt 7 times. Tier 3: Unlocked after defeating 4 Bafoo Crustip in Mor Ardian.

Unlocked after defeating 4 Bafoo Crustip in Mor Ardian. Tier 4: Unlocked after using Prominence Revolt 9 times.

Unlocked after using Prominence Revolt 9 times. Tier 5: Unlocked after using Prominence Revolt 10 times.

Blazing End

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Blazing End increases the critical damage to the enemies from 25% to 85%.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after performing Blade Combo 5 times.

Unlocked after performing Blade Combo 5 times. Tier 3: Unlocked after using Blazing End 6 times.

Unlocked after using Blazing End 6 times. Tier 4: Unlocked after defeating 4 Skad Taos in Leftheria.

Unlocked after defeating 4 Skad Taos in Leftheria. Tier 5: Unlocked after using Blazing End 8 times.

Purifying Flames

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Purifying Flames provides you a 5% to 15% chance of defeating enemies of up to 20% HP.

Tier 1: Unlocked after using Blade Art 3 times.

Unlocked after using Blade Art 3 times. Tier 2: Unlocked after helping 10 incapacitated allies.

Unlocked after helping 10 incapacitated allies. Tier 3: Unlocked after viewing Heart to Heart “By the Graveside” and speaking to Pyra at Corrinne’s house in Leftheria.

Unlocked after viewing Heart to Heart “By the Graveside” and speaking to Pyra at Corrinne’s house in Leftheria. Tier 4: Unlocked after using Blade Art 7 times

Unlocked after using Blade Art 7 times Tier 5: Unlocked after swapping 4000 blades in the battles.

Resplendence

In Xenoblade Chronicles, 2, Resplendence increases the Blade Combo Damage from 24% to 72%.

Tier 1: Unlocked after performing Blade Combo 2 times.

Unlocked after performing Blade Combo 2 times. Tier 2: Unlocked after performing Driver Combo 5 times.

Unlocked after performing Driver Combo 5 times. Tier 3: Unlocked after doing a Critical Hit 7 times.

Unlocked after doing a Critical Hit 7 times. Tier 4: Unlocked after viewing Heart to Heart “Morag the Chef” in Argentum.

Unlocked after viewing Heart to Heart “Morag the Chef” in Argentum. Tier 5: Unlocked after performing Driver Combo 12 times.

Flaming Edge

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Flaming Edge increases Critical Damage to the enemies from 10% to 50%.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after doing a Critical Hit 5 times.

Unlocked after doing a Critical Hit 5 times. Tier 3: Unlocked after walking 80000 steps in the game.

Unlocked after walking 80000 steps in the game. Tier 4: Unlocked after Evading the Attack 9 times.

Unlocked after Evading the Attack 9 times. Tier 5: Unlocked after performing Blade Combo 12 times.

Fire Mastery

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Fire Mastery increases the power of Fire Blade in

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after discovering 12 new areas in the game.

Unlocked after discovering 12 new areas in the game. Tier 3: Unlocked after collecting 25 new stuff in the game.

Focus

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Focus increases the power to focus on any single thing.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after using Pyra’s favorite pouch item from the Drinks category 4 times.

Unlocked after using Pyra’s favorite pouch item from the Drinks category 4 times. Tier 3: Unlocked after getting success in 100 Button Challenges during the battle.

Cooking

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Focus increases the power to prepare delicious food.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after making 10 different new foods.

Unlocked after making 10 different new foods. Tier 3: Unlocked after making 50 different new foods.

Pyra Costumes

You can find a total of 4 costumes for Pyra in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. You can obtain these costumes by participating in Challenge Battles. The name of all the four costumes of Pyra are below: