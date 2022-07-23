Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Mythra Guide

Mythra is a female protagonist in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, known as a Legendary blade, Aegis. She will be granting some serious power boost to her driver Rex and allies in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

This guide will cover all the details about Mythra in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, like its location, stats, uses, heart-to-hearts, favorite items, affinity chart, and costumes.

Mythra Location in Xenoblade Chronicles 2

You can unlock Mythra at the end of Ch# 3 while progressing through the main story of Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Mythra Stats

Role: Attack

Attack Auto-Attack: 1573

1573 Block Rate: 2%

2% Critical Rate: 54%

54% Physical Defense: 5%

5% Ether Defense: 10%

10% Strength: 49

How to Build Mythra Aegis Sword

Mythra has a pretty good skill tree; the higher level you go in each skill, the better it would be. Below you will find details about building Mythra Aegis Sword in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

First of all, ensure battle skills, including Glint, Lightspeed Flurry, and Foresight, are at the highest level you can take them to. This skill will help you to bump up critical hit and evasion rates which are important.

Glint: This will boost the critical hit rate by 5% to 15%.

This will boost the critical hit rate by 5% to 15%. Lightspeed Flurry: This will boost your special or recharge art by 20 to 100% after a successful critical hit.

This will boost your special or recharge art by 20 to 100% after a successful critical hit. Foresight: This boss increases evasion and accuracy rate by 30 to 50% at max affinity.

For Special skills, we will focus more on the first three level skills: Ray of Punishment, Photon Edge, and Lightning Buster. Take them to the highest level you can.

The fourth special, Sacred Arrow, is not a must, but if you have it you can also benefit from it. When choosing the Blade arts, check your stats and see what you need to boost.

You can increase your critical hit rate using the Critical Up and boost arts recharge using the Recharge boost. The same is the case with the cores. You will be selecting them according to the build you are focusing on.

If you are going with a critical damage build, you will focus more on the skills and cores that boost the critical hit rate and the evasion.

How to Use Mythra Aegis Sword

Mythra Aegis sword performs best in an evasion situation with a high critical hit rate and evasion skills like Foresight. This will help increase your accuracy and evasion rate, which means you will land more hits without missing chances.

With all the skills associated, you have to ensure you are landing hits that will not be wasted. Foresight makes sure of that by increasing your accuracy rate. Take this skill to level 5, and then get into battles, and you will become a true destroyer.

Mythra Heart to Hearts

Mythra Heart to Hearts is not available in the first portion of Xenoblade Chronicles 2. That’s why she will participate in less heart to hearts than Pyra. Below you can see all Heart to Hearts Mythra take part in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

A Love Too Deep

Addam’s Appetite

Family Ties

Mythra Vs. Brighid

Patroka’s Predilections

Stronger than Light

Mythra Favorite Items

In Xenoblade Chronicles 2, Mythra’s favorite items include Desserts and Meats. If you want to know some specific ones, you can say these include Miracle Parfait, Bunnit-Stuffed Peppers, and Cloud Sea Crab Sticks.

Mythra Affinity Chart

Key Affinity

Level 2: Trust increases by 100.

Trust increases by 100. Level 3: Trust increases by 1300.

Trust increases by 1300. Level 4: Trust increases by 3800.

Trust increases by 3800. Level 5: Trust increases by 8800.

Ray of Punishment

Damage done to toppled enemies will increment by 100 to 150%.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after Using Ray of punishment 10 times.

Unlocked after Using Ray of punishment 10 times. Tier 3: Unlocked after defeating Novl Ories Level 36-40 in Tantal.

Unlocked after defeating Novl Ories Level 36-40 in Tantal. Tier 4: Unlocked after defeating Valt Ropl level 49 in the Cliffs of Morytha.

Unlocked after defeating Valt Ropl level 49 in the Cliffs of Morytha. Tier 5: Unlocked after defeating Crimson Derrick level 58 in the Cliffs of Morytha.

Photon Edge

The chances of dealing with a guard annulling attack will increase by 60% to 100%.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after defeating 5 Novl Flamii Level 32 in Leftheria.

Unlocked after defeating 5 Novl Flamii Level 32 in Leftheria. Tier 3: Unlocked after defeating 5 Peng enemies Level 38-40 in Tantal.

Unlocked after defeating 5 Peng enemies Level 38-40 in Tantal. Tier 4: Unlocked after Using Photon Edge 9 times.

Unlocked after Using Photon Edge 9 times. Tier 5: Unlocked after performing 12 Blade Combos.

Perform 12 Blade Combo’s

Lightning Buster: Increases damage dealt by 100% to 150% When HP is 30% or less.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after defeating 5 Buma Hiln Level 33 in Leftheria.

Unlocked after defeating 5 Buma Hiln Level 33 in Leftheria. Tier 3: Unlocked after Using Lightning Buster 6 times.

Unlocked after Using Lightning Buster 6 times. Tier 4: Unlocked after performing 10 Blade Combos.

Unlocked after performing 10 Blade Combos. Tier 5: Unlocked after defeating Perplexed Stoyan Level 47 in Leftheria.

Foresight

This will increase the evasion and accuracy rate of the team by 30 to 50%.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after evading 5 attacks.

Unlocked after evading 5 attacks. Tier 3: Unlocked after raising affinity 5 times.

Unlocked after raising affinity 5 times. Tier 4: Unlocked after dealing with 8 critical hits.

Unlocked after dealing with 8 critical hits. Tier 5: After viewing the heart-to-heart event “Mythra Vs. Brighid” at the ruined office building in Morytha.

Lightspeed Flurry

This will boost special or art used by 20-100% after landing a critical hit.

Tier 1: Unlocked automatically upon joining.

Unlocked automatically upon joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after raising affinity 2 times in combats.

Unlocked after raising affinity 2 times in combats. Tier 3: Unlocked after dealing with 7 critical hits.

Unlocked after dealing with 7 critical hits. Tier 4: Unlocked after helping 20 incapacitated allies.

Unlocked after helping 20 incapacitated allies. Tier 5: Unlocked after raising affinity 100 times in combats.

Glint

Glint will increase the critical hit rate by 5 to 15%.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after evading 5 attacks.

Unlocked after evading 5 attacks. Tier 3: Unlocked after evading 7 attacks.

Unlocked after evading 7 attacks. Tier 4: Unlocked after evading 9 attacks.

Unlocked after evading 9 attacks. Tier 5: Unlocked after walking a lot.

Light Mastery

A field skill that is used in some skill checks.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after going shopping 50 times.

Unlocked after going shopping 50 times. Tier 3: Unlocked after going shopping 100 times.

Focus

A field skill that is used in some skill checks.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after using 4 dessert category items.

Unlocked after using 4 dessert category items. Tier 3: Unlocked after using 2 Final Chorus items.

Girls’ Talk

That is used in some skill checks.

Tier 1: Unlocked at the time of joining.

Unlocked at the time of joining. Tier 2: Unlocked after talking to 50 different people.

Unlocked after talking to 50 different people. Tier 3: Unlocked after talking to 100 different people.

Mythra Costumes

You will find 4 alternate Mythra costumes in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. Out of these 4, you can obtain 3 by completing different challenge battles.

The fourth one is obtained through the normal gameplay after update 2.0.2. The names of four Mythra costumes can be seen below.