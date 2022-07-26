How to Unlock Blades in Xenoblade Chronicles 2

As the name suggests, Blades are important in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. There are various Blades that you can equip in the game. This Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Blades Guide will tell you all about how to Unlock new Blades, upgrade them, and which Blades work best in the game.

How to Unlock New Blades in Xenoblade Chronicles 2

You will already have Pyra with you, but to unlock new Blades, go into the Blades area in the pause menu and select the Bond Blades option.

Now you can select the character for which you want the new Blade and then select a Core Crystal from which a new Blade will be generated.

The rarer the crystal is, the higher the chance of you getting a powerful Blade. An ideal Blade would be the one that looks different from any other in the game and has a different art style.

It is very easy to tell if a Blade is rare and powerful not only by its art style but also by the crowns visible towards the bottom of its name card. These crowns indicate how easily the Blade will bond with a user.

You can also use the card to glean other information about the Blade, such as the Role and the specialty, to better understand if the Blade will be useful for you in battle.

How to Upgrade Blades

Apart from applying Boosters, there are other ways to upgrade your Blades. Like the main characters, your Blades have their very own Affinity Charts, which you can access through the Manage Blades option in your Blades menu.

Select the Customize Blade option and see the Affinity Chart, which you can use to upgrade the various branching paths of the Blade.

The chart will work in stages, and you need to unlock a full row before you can move on to the next, but you can hover over an unlock to see what you require to unlock it for battle. This process applies to the weakest and the strongest Blades in the game.

Which Blades to Equip

It is not difficult to tell if your Blade is good. A surefire indicator is the number of crown symbols their name card has.

However, we must delve deeper to fully understand the usefulness of a particular Blade.

The Role is very important, and you need to look at the Role of the Blade and determine whether or not your party needs that Role in the fight.

Try to match the offensive and defensive roles for the perfect balance. Also, try to see if the character will require a certain type of Role for them to be successful.

An offensive Blade may be much better in the hands of Rex than Nia, whereas a defensive Blade will tend to favor the support nature of Nia.

Lastly, it is a good idea to remember that getting a good Blade is a game of chance, and you should try to unlock as many Blades as you can to ensure you get a good Blade.

Try to venture into the woods and take out the powerful enemies in the game to find the rare crystals and get your hands on new Blades.

List of Blades

The table below contains the complete list of all the blades in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

List of Blades Pyra Kassandra Mythra Praxis Dromarch Theory Poppi α Perun Poppi QT Kora Poppi QTπ Azami Roc Ursula Brighid Newt Pandoria Nim Nia Sheba Aegaeon Vess Godfrey Adenine Wulfric Electra Perceval Zenobia Vale Finch Agate Floren Gorg KOS-MOS Boreas Herald Dagas Dahlia

Best Blades in Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Below you will find some of the best blades in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Roc

Roc is one of the best blades in Xenoblade Chronicles that you should equip to Rex. However, it wouldn’t be that easy to get this legendary Blade. You will get this Blade during some spoiler-heavy portion of the main story. If you don’t want Rex to have this Blade, you can equip Zeke with it too.

Nim

Nim is another blade that fills the healer role and brings in the Earth element. Because it has a healer option, we should equip this Blade to Nia.

As we know, Nia is the main healer in the party, and to take her to Master Healer level, we should equip her with this weapon. After equipping this Blade, she will use three healer-type blades, making her the best healer in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

KOS-MOS

KOS-MOS is a mighty blade in Xenoblade Chronicles, and you might be thinking of equipping this Blade to Rex. But we will recommend you equip it for Zeke.

The reason is you have a lot of options for Rex. So to experiment and bring this powerful sword to the roster, we should equip it to Zeke. The light and party elements will prove to be a good boon.

Kasandra

Kasandra is a Tank type of Blade that you should equip to Morag in Xenoblade Chronicles 2. She already has a superhero-like alter ego, and when mixed with this Blade, she will get to the next level.

She will be fun to watch in every battle she is a part of and perform some specials.

Boreas

Boreas is a wind-type blade that you should equip to Nia. If you don’t want to equip this Blade to Nia, then you have options like Dromarch, Nim, and Ursula, as these are also Nia’s ideal roster.

It is one of the great blades that will be useful, but finding it can be tough. You might have to spend many hours in the game to get this Blade.

Rarest Blades in Xenoblade Chronicles 2

Below you will find some of the best, rarest blades in Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

Zenobia

Zenobia is a rare blade, and you will be really lucky if you can find this Blade in a random core. You can say it is one of the best blades for Rex other than his legendary blades.

Zenobia is full of strong attacks that work perfectly with the Rex fighter class. Zenobia wind elements wouldn’t create any overlap with Rex’s legendary Blade. So it is perfect for equipping this Blade to Rex and using it properly.

KOS-MOS

KOS-MOS is a mighty blade in Xenoblade Chronicles, and you might be thinking of equipping this Blade to Rex. But we will recommend you equip it for Zeke.

The reason is you have a lot of options for Rex. So to experiment and bring this powerful sword to the roster, we should equip it to Zeke. The light and party elements will prove to be a good boon.

Floren

Floren is a healer blade; you should have it since you can’t just go with the attackers and tanks. You need someone to heal as well. So, equip this Blade to Nia to enhance her healing abilities.

You will not find many rare blades with the earth element as it is rare. Floren’s skills. Halk arts cancel debuffs, and half agro will increase the healing capabilities of the whole party you are using.

T-ELOS

T-ELOS is another rare blade in Xenoblade Chronicles 2 that you can find after completing the main story.

This Blade will boost the driver damage output a lot. Equipping this Blade to Rex would be a good option. This Blade is also an attacker by nature and has an amazing hit rate.

Corvin

Corvin is a mix of defense and offense, and this Blade can help you do the combo attacks. This Blade comes in the Tank category, and you can do significant damage if you go in with the right tools.

There is no specific driver for this sword as Corvin didn’t like any driver touching the twin swords.