Xbox Series S GPU’s Holding Back Dying Light 2

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has pretty disappointing performance metrics on Xbox Series S (30 frames per second at 1080p resolution) but which has a lot more to do with the console hardware than optimizations.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, lead designer Tymon Smektała explained that Dying Light 2 processes more data than most open-world games due to its verticality and density. The limiting graphics card of the Series S makes it difficult to process all of that data, which is why developer Techland had to settle for 30 frames per second on the console, at least for the time being.

Smektała noted that Techland will look into the Xbox Series S version of the game to draw up further optimizations but not anytime soon. While players can expect more stability out of Dying Light 2 on Xbox Series S, expecting a 60 frames-per-second update might need more time and probably a miracle.

We’re fixing the coop issues first, the demand broke Sony/Microsoft/Epic sewers. Motion sickness will be addressed in the first upcoming patch. Fov + motion blur will be considered for the next. 30fps on Series S will be looked at, but the consoles GPU is holding us back. — Tymon Smektała (@smektalaTM) February 5, 2022

Different games have different needs. DL2 is unique due to density and verticality of its world, it streams more data than most open world games. Surely our optimization skills can improve, but please search for the analysis on @digitalfoundry, we didn’t suck at the job at all. — Tymon Smektała (@smektalaTM) February 6, 2022

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has only one performance option on Xbox Series S compared to the three (resolution, quality, and performance) on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The Series S version forces players to only play in 30 frames per second at 1080p resolution. The other consoles though, thanks to their beefier hardware, offer 60 frames per second as well as ray-traced shadows alongside other bells and whistles.