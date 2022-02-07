Xbox Series S GPU’s Holding Back Dying Light 2

By Saqib Mansoor

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has pretty disappointing performance metrics on Xbox Series S (30 frames per second at 1080p resolution) but which has a lot more to do with the console hardware than optimizations.

Taking to Twitter on the weekend, lead designer Tymon Smektała explained that Dying Light 2 processes more data than most open-world games due to its verticality and density. The limiting graphics card of the Series S makes it difficult to process all of that data, which is why developer Techland had to settle for 30 frames per second on the console, at least for the time being.

Smektała noted that Techland will look into the Xbox Series S version of the game to draw up further optimizations but not anytime soon. While players can expect more stability out of Dying Light 2 on Xbox Series S, expecting a 60 frames-per-second update might need more time and probably a miracle.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human has only one performance option on Xbox Series S compared to the three (resolution, quality, and performance) on both Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. The Series S version forces players to only play in 30 frames per second at 1080p resolution. The other consoles though, thanks to their beefier hardware, offer 60 frames per second as well as ray-traced shadows alongside other bells and whistles.

Saqib Mansoor

has halted regime changes, curbed demonic invasions, and averted at least one cosmic omnicide; all from the confines of his gaming chair.