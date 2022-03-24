Just like previous installments in the wrestling franchise, WWE 2K22 features a massive roster of playable characters. That includes existing superstars as well as legends. The following WWE 2K22 Unlockable Characters guide will show you just how to unlock all characters in WWE 2K22.
WWE 2K22 Unlockable Characters
The number of characters that you can unlock in WWE 2K22 can easily exceed 150, making it incredibly difficult to keep track of all of them. You may as well forget which wrestler you have and which to unlock.
How to Unlock All Characters using Virtual Currency
WWE 2K22 supports Virtual Currency (VC) as the in-game monetization currency players will be using to purchase new characters from the store.
There are two ways to get VC. You can either grind matches or purchase VC through microtransactions with real-world money.
Take note that it will cost you around 38,000 VCs to purchase all unlockable characters in WWE 2K22.
Below is a list of all characters with their required number of VC.
- Andre The Giant – 1,000 VC
- Beth Phoenix – 1,000 VC
- Big Boss Man – 1,000 VC
- Bobby Heenan (Manager) – 300 VC
- Booker T – 1,000 VC
- Bret Hart – 1,000 VC
- Chyna – 1,000 VC
- Diesel – 1,000 VC
- Faarooq – 1,000 VC
- Finn Balor Demon – 1,000 VC
- Goldberg – 1,000 VC
- Hulk Hogan – 1,000 VC
- Jake Roberts – 1,000 VC
- Jerry “The King” Lawler – 1,000 VC
- Jim Neidhart – 1,000 VC
- Kane – 1,000 VC
- Kevin Nash – 1,000 VC
- Maryse – 1,000 VC
- Mickie James – 1,000 VC
- Mr. McMahon – 1,000 VC
- Mr. McMahon (Manager) – 300 VC
- Papa Shango – 1,000 VC
- Randy Savage – 1,000 VC
- Razor Ramon – 1,000 VC
- Ric Flair ’88 – 1,000 VC
- Road Dogg Jesse James – 1,000 VC
- Roddy Piper – 1,000 VC
- Scott Hall – 1,000 VC
- Shane McMahon – 1,000 VC
- Stephanie McMahon – 1,000 VC
- Stephanie McMahon (Manager) – 300 VC
- Steve Austin – 1,000 VC
- Ted DiBiase – 1,000 VC
- The Rock – 1,000 VC
- Triple H – 1,000 VC
- Trish Stratus – 1,000 VC
- Ultimate Warrior – 1,000 VC
- Undertaker – 1,000 VC
- Undertaker ’02 – 1,000 VC
- William Regal – 1,000 VC
The players who’ve bought the deluxe edition or the WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life edition will get a supercharger DLC which will unlock all the players automatically at once. If you don’t have this version, you can still buy the supercharger for $4.99.
How to Unlock Every Character in Showcase mode
With most of the characters being unlocked by VCs, there are still characters (featuring the career of Rey Mysterio) hidden in the game’s showcase mode that can be unlocked by completing certain tasks in the game.
Below is a list of all those characters with the requirements needed.
- Batista – Unlocked by completing SmackDown vs. Batista
- Dolph Ziggler ’09 – Unlocked by completing SummerSlam 2009
- Dominik Mysterio – Unlocked by completing Payback 2020
- Eddie Guerrero – Unlocked by completing WrestleMania 21
- Eddie Guerrero ’97 – Unlocked by completing Halloween Havoc 1997
- JBL – Unlocked by completing Judgement Day 2006
- Kane ’08 – Unlocked by completing Cyber Sunday 2008
- The Miz ’11 – Unlocked by completing Raw vs. The Miz
- Rey Mysterio ’05 – Unlocked by completing WrestleMania 21
- Rey Mysterio ’06 – Unlocked by completing Raw vs. Shawn Michaels and Judgement Day 2006
- Rey Mysterio ’08 – Unlocked by completing Cyber Sunday 2008
- Rey Mysterio ’09 – Unlocked by completing SummerSlam 2009
- Rey Mysterio Dec ’09 – Unlocked by completing SmackDown vs. Batista and Royal Rumble 2010
- Rey Mysterio ’11 – Unlocked by completing Raw vs. The Miz
- Rey Mysterio Jr. – Unlocked by completing Halloween Havoc 1997
- Shawn Michaels – Unlocked by completing Raw vs. Shawn Michaels
- The Undertaker ’10 – Unlocked by completing Royal Rumble 2010