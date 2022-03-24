Just like previous installments in the wrestling franchise, WWE 2K22 features a massive roster of playable characters. That includes existing superstars as well as legends. The following WWE 2K22 Unlockable Characters guide will show you just how to unlock all characters in WWE 2K22.

WWE 2K22 Unlockable Characters

The number of characters that you can unlock in WWE 2K22 can easily exceed 150, making it incredibly difficult to keep track of all of them. You may as well forget which wrestler you have and which to unlock.

How to Unlock All Characters using Virtual Currency

WWE 2K22 supports Virtual Currency (VC) as the in-game monetization currency players will be using to purchase new characters from the store.

There are two ways to get VC. You can either grind matches or purchase VC through microtransactions with real-world money.

Take note that it will cost you around 38,000 VCs to purchase all unlockable characters in WWE 2K22.

Below is a list of all characters with their required number of VC.

Andre The Giant – 1,000 VC

Beth Phoenix – 1,000 VC

Big Boss Man – 1,000 VC

Bobby Heenan (Manager) – 300 VC

Booker T – 1,000 VC

Bret Hart – 1,000 VC

Chyna – 1,000 VC

Diesel – 1,000 VC

Faarooq – 1,000 VC

Finn Balor Demon – 1,000 VC

Goldberg – 1,000 VC

Hulk Hogan – 1,000 VC

Jake Roberts – 1,000 VC

Jerry “The King” Lawler – 1,000 VC

Jim Neidhart – 1,000 VC

Kane – 1,000 VC

Kevin Nash – 1,000 VC

Maryse – 1,000 VC

Mickie James – 1,000 VC

Mr. McMahon – 1,000 VC

Mr. McMahon (Manager) – 300 VC

Papa Shango – 1,000 VC

Randy Savage – 1,000 VC

Razor Ramon – 1,000 VC

Ric Flair ’88 – 1,000 VC

Road Dogg Jesse James – 1,000 VC

Roddy Piper – 1,000 VC

Scott Hall – 1,000 VC

Shane McMahon – 1,000 VC

Stephanie McMahon – 1,000 VC

Stephanie McMahon (Manager) – 300 VC

Steve Austin – 1,000 VC

Ted DiBiase – 1,000 VC

The Rock – 1,000 VC

Triple H – 1,000 VC

Trish Stratus – 1,000 VC

Ultimate Warrior – 1,000 VC

Undertaker – 1,000 VC

Undertaker ’02 – 1,000 VC

William Regal – 1,000 VC

The players who’ve bought the deluxe edition or the WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life edition will get a supercharger DLC which will unlock all the players automatically at once. If you don’t have this version, you can still buy the supercharger for $4.99.

How to Unlock Every Character in Showcase mode

With most of the characters being unlocked by VCs, there are still characters (featuring the career of Rey Mysterio) hidden in the game’s showcase mode that can be unlocked by completing certain tasks in the game.

Below is a list of all those characters with the requirements needed.