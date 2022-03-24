This WWE 2K22 Showcase Unlockable guide will focus on the showcase mode of WWE 2k22. A showcase mode is played with a specific superstar and the year 2k22 will focus on Rey Mysterio. There will be around 12 matches and each match will reward you with some items to unlock.
WWE 2K22 Unlockable Items in the Showcase mode
You can unlock different attires, arenas, and even superstars while following the journey of Rey Mysterio from WCM all the way to WWE in the Showcase mode.
To ensure that you unlock everything from each Showcase match, remember to complete all match objectives for bonus rewards.
Showcase Match #1
Year: 1997
Location: WCW Halloween Havoc
Match: Rey Mysterio Jr. vs. Eddie Guerrero
Match Rewards:
- WCW Halloween Havoc arena 1997
- WCW Cruiserweight Championship
Objective Rewards:
- Rey Mysterio Jr. (Superstar)
- Eddie Guerrero ’97 (Superstar)
Showcase Match #2
Location: WrestleMania 21
Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero
Match Rewards:
- WrestleMania arena 21
Objective Rewards:
- Eddie Guerrero (Superstar)
- Eddie Guerrero attire WM21
- Rey Mysterio ’05 (Superstar)
Showcase Match #3
Year: 2005
Location: WWE Raw
Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Shawn Michaels
Match Rewards:
- WWE Raw arena 2005
Objective Rewards:
- Rey Mysterio ’06 (Superstar)
- Shawn Michaels (Superstar)
Showcase Match #4
Year: 2006
Location: Judgment Day
Match: Rey Mysterio vs. JBL
Match Rewards:
- Judgment Day arena 2006
- World Heavyweight Championship
Objective Rewards:
- JBL (Superstar)
- JBL Judgment Day attire 2006
Showcase Match #5
Year: 2008
Location: Cyber Sunday
Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Kane
Match Rewards:
- Cyber Sunday arena 2008
Objective Rewards:
- Rey Mysterio ’08 (Superstar)
- Kane ’08 (Superstar)
Showcase Match #6
Year: 2009
Location: SummerSlam
Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler
Match Rewards:
- SummerSlam arena 2009
- WWE Intercontinental Championship ’98 – ’11
Objective Rewards:
- Rey Mysterio ’09 (Superstar)
- Dolph Ziggler ’09 (Superstar)
Showcase Match #7
Year: 2009
Location: WWE SmackDown
Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Batista
Match Rewards:
- SmackDown arena 2009
Objective Rewards:
- Rey Mysterio Dec. ’09 (Superstar)
- Batista (Superstar)
- Batista SmackDown attire 2009
Showcase Match #8
Year: 2010
Location: Royal Rumble
Match: Rey Mysterio vs. The Undertaker
Match Rewards:
- Royal Rumble arena 2010
Objective Rewards:
- Rey Mysterio attire 2010
- The Undertaker ’10 (Superstar)
Showcase Match #9
Year: 2011
Location: WWE Raw
Match: Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz
Match Rewards:
- Raw arena 2011
- WWE Championship ’05 – ’13
Objective Rewards:
- Rey Mysterio ’11 (Superstar)
- The Miz ’11 (Superstar)
Showcase Match #10
Year: 2019
Location: WWE Raw
Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe
Match Rewards:
- Raw arena April 2019
Objective Rewards:
- Samoa Joe Raw attire April 2019
- Rey Mysterio Raw attire April 2019
Showcase Match #11
Year: 2019
Location: WWE Raw
Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik
Match Rewards:
- Raw September arena 2019
Objective Rewards:
- Rey Mysterio attire September 2019
- Gran Metalik Raw attire September 2019
Showcase Match #12
Year: 2020
Location: WWE Payback
Match: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy
Match Rewards:
- Seth Rollins ’20 (Superstar)
Objective Rewards:
- Rey Mysterio Payback attire 2020
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dominik Mysterio Payback attire 2020