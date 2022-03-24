This WWE 2K22 Showcase Unlockable guide will focus on the showcase mode of WWE 2k22. A showcase mode is played with a specific superstar and the year 2k22 will focus on Rey Mysterio. There will be around 12 matches and each match will reward you with some items to unlock.

WWE 2K22 Unlockable Items in the Showcase mode

You can unlock different attires, arenas, and even superstars while following the journey of Rey Mysterio from WCM all the way to WWE in the Showcase mode.

To ensure that you unlock everything from each Showcase match, remember to complete all match objectives for bonus rewards.

Showcase Match #1

Year: 1997

Location: WCW Halloween Havoc

Match: Rey Mysterio Jr. vs. Eddie Guerrero

Match Rewards:

WCW Halloween Havoc arena 1997

WCW Cruiserweight Championship

Objective Rewards:

Rey Mysterio Jr. (Superstar)

Eddie Guerrero ’97 (Superstar)

Showcase Match #2

Location: WrestleMania 21

Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero

Match Rewards:

WrestleMania arena 21

Objective Rewards:

Eddie Guerrero (Superstar)

Eddie Guerrero attire WM21

Rey Mysterio ’05 (Superstar)

Showcase Match #3

Year: 2005

Location: WWE Raw

Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Shawn Michaels

Match Rewards:

WWE Raw arena 2005

Objective Rewards:

Rey Mysterio ’06 (Superstar)

Shawn Michaels (Superstar)

Showcase Match #4

Year: 2006

Location: Judgment Day

Match: Rey Mysterio vs. JBL

Match Rewards:

Judgment Day arena 2006

World Heavyweight Championship

Objective Rewards:

JBL (Superstar)

JBL Judgment Day attire 2006

Showcase Match #5

Year: 2008

Location: Cyber Sunday

Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Kane

Match Rewards:

Cyber Sunday arena 2008

Objective Rewards:

Rey Mysterio ’08 (Superstar)

Kane ’08 (Superstar)

Showcase Match #6

Year: 2009

Location: SummerSlam

Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Dolph Ziggler

Match Rewards:

SummerSlam arena 2009

WWE Intercontinental Championship ’98 – ’11

Objective Rewards:

Rey Mysterio ’09 (Superstar)

Dolph Ziggler ’09 (Superstar)

Showcase Match #7

Year: 2009

Location: WWE SmackDown

Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Batista

Match Rewards:

SmackDown arena 2009

Objective Rewards:

Rey Mysterio Dec. ’09 (Superstar)

Batista (Superstar)

Batista SmackDown attire 2009

Showcase Match #8

Year: 2010

Location: Royal Rumble

Match: Rey Mysterio vs. The Undertaker

Match Rewards:

Royal Rumble arena 2010

Objective Rewards:

Rey Mysterio attire 2010

The Undertaker ’10 (Superstar)

Showcase Match #9

Year: 2011

Location: WWE Raw

Match: Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

Match Rewards:

Raw arena 2011

WWE Championship ’05 – ’13

Objective Rewards:

Rey Mysterio ’11 (Superstar)

The Miz ’11 (Superstar)

Showcase Match #10

Year: 2019

Location: WWE Raw

Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Samoa Joe

Match Rewards:

Raw arena April 2019

Objective Rewards:

Samoa Joe Raw attire April 2019

Rey Mysterio Raw attire April 2019

Showcase Match #11

Year: 2019

Location: WWE Raw

Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Gran Metalik

Match Rewards:

Raw September arena 2019

Objective Rewards:

Rey Mysterio attire September 2019

Gran Metalik Raw attire September 2019

Showcase Match #12

Year: 2020

Location: WWE Payback

Match: Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

Match Rewards:

Seth Rollins ’20 (Superstar)

Objective Rewards: