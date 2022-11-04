Wo Long Multiplayer Modes Explained By Masaaki Yamagiwa

Team Ninja’s upcoming action RPG Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, will be following a recent Soulslike trend that the studio has been going into, barring a brief excursion into Final Fantasy with Stranger of Paradise. The game, according to producer Masaaki Yamagiwa in an interview with us, will even have multiple different kinds of multiplayer for all types of gamers.

With regards to online multiplayer, there is “Recruitment” for co-op play, “Co-Op” to play together with friends, and “Invade” to play against others. Also, as an asynchronous element, there is also “Vengeance”, where you can avenge the death of another player to gain rewards. Masaaki Yamagiwa

Multiplayer is a key part of many Souls-style games, allowing players to help other players through an area or against bosses with the use of a special item or sign laid on the ground. Nioh and Nioh 2, the last two Soulslike games that Team Ninja released, had such systems, and Wo Long’s multiplayer is no exception.

Wo Long seems to be something similar to those games as well, as a historical dark fantasy title that takes place in China, during the Three Kingdoms period where three different warlords all fought one another to claim the title of Emperor of all of China.

While we don’t really know the full story so far, from what descriptions tell us, players will once again be playing a warrior who fights their way through various missions in order to save China from being devastated by both the creatures, and the marauding armies that plague the countryside.

The variety of four different modes for players to use in order to access multiplayer also promises a lot of hopefully good multiplayer experiences, and hopefully players can actually select which one they want to use in order to cut down on frustration if they’re not looking for PVP gameplay, for example.

Either way, we’ll be able to experience everything about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty when it releases on Xbox One, Playstation 4, PC, Xbox Series X, and Playstation 5 on March 3 of next year.