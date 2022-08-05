A Lot of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Information Apparently Leaked

It seems like a lot of gameplay information for Team Ninja’s upcoming souls-like game Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has been leaked. As you might already know, Fumihiko Yasuda and Masaaki Yamagiwa have previously worked on Nioh and Bloodborne respectively so Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is expected to have some gameplay elements from those games.

First, I will recommend that you take this information with a grain of salt as it’s a 4Chan leak and there is a good chance that some of this information, if not all is made up. However, looking at how detailed the leak is, it seems somewhat real.

The leaked information starts off from melee combat which apparently is based on five elements (wood, water, fire, metal and earth). Each element will apparently represent a specific style of combat like aggression, defense and evasion etc.

Defense, as one would expect from the developers of Nioh and Bloodborne consists of counter moves. Surely, you will be able to parry those attacks and deal heavy damage in return.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty apparently also feature a morale system which is more like a dynamic difficulty system in the game. If you are facing a tough battle, you can first do some easier battles that will in turn boost your morale and make the tough battles relatively easier. It could act like some boost system which we usually get through items in games.

You will also be fighting a lot of famous Chinese characters including Lu Blu. The character creator in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is reported to be similar to Nioh so that could be a plus as well. There are some other interesting details about the game in the leak so you should definitely check them out.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is currently scheduled to release early 2023 with no specific release date for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. Game’s trailer was quite impressive and we are expecting Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo to reveal more information around Gamescom so stay tuned for that as well.