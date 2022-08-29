Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Game Length Revealed

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty game length, side, and main quest details have been revealed. Masaaki Yamagiwa, the producer at Team Ninja, has stated that the game will last roughly 40 hours. He also stressed that game length could vary significantly depending on your game style and whether you want to face the enemies.

Masaaki Yamagiwa stated in an interview that the Three Kingdoms thriller game would have a classic mission structure like Nioh. So, the story will be divided into independent tiers rather than having a single map with all of its corresponding sections.

Last week, the publisher Koei Tecmo unveiled the first gameplay trailer and new screenshots for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The materials aren’t very detailed, but it gives an idea of what the gameplay in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will look like.

It looks like the game is affected heavily by Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. Team Ninja’s latest title focused on “vertical exploration” and abandoning the stamina bar. According to the producer, they took a deliberate decision to allow the action and the entertainment to bring at all times.

The developer will unlock new Wizardry Spells with the next levels. Divine Beasts will also help in the fight. In the trailer, we see the Vermilion Bird in this role. He also stated that there will be more than ten types of weapons in the game.

The martial arts-based sword action game will have its first release at Tokyo Game Show 2022, which will take place from September 15 to 18.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be released in early 2023 for the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store. It will also be accessible through Xbox Game Pass.