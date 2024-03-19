The Witcher 3 Kaer Morhen Quests Guide

There is a total of 6 Secondary Quests in Kaer Morhen region in The Witcher 3, an area you’ll visit once you have found Ciri. You can participate and complete these Secondary Quests any time before Act II. We, however, would recommend completing them during the Main Quest: Ugly Baby.

With more than 150 Secondary Quests to choose from, only a handful alter the game’s outcome. The following is a walkthrough of all Secondary Quests in the Kaer Morhen region.

Berengar’s Blade

Location: The first of the secondary quests can be started by reading Brenegar’s notes which are found inside a chest toward the left wall of Kaer Morhen castle in The Witcher 3.

Recommended level: 27

Requirements: none

After looking at Berengar’s notes, speak with Vesemir who will tell you about Berengar and how he forged a powerful blade and went to hunt a Chort with it. After speaking with Vesemir, leave Kaer Morhen and head to the new objective area.

While on your way, you’ll may come across a Bear and around 4-5 Drowners so watch your back! Once you’re inside the cave and face to face in front of the monster, use your Quen Sign to make a fight a tad easier.

After you’ve defeated the monster, use your Witcher’s Senses to locate a Diagram and leave the area to conclude the optional quest.

Greenhouse Effect

Location: To start this quest, you’ll need to look at a weather event in the south of Kaer Morhen valley.

Recommended level: 27

Requirements: Complete the side quest ‘Wandering in the Dark’ to acquire the Eye of Nehaleni.

Head south from the Iron Mine and you’ll come in front of a cavern entrance. Head inside the cavern and use the Eye of Nehaleni to interact with a rock which will yield a hidden book. After reading the book. you simply need to calm the weather by interacting with the rocks and complete the optional quest.

Monster Slayer

Location: To start this Kaer Morhen secondary quest, head to the lakeside cabin in the valley area.

Recommended level: 26

Requirements: none

Head over to Lakeside Hut and examine the corpses. From there, head northeast and look for a small triangle-shaped island on your World Map.

Head inside the cave on eastern side. Once you’re inside, you’ll come face to face against a giant Rock Troll. After you manage to defeat the beast, use your Witcher’s Senses to find some valuable lying in the cave.

The Bastion

Location: The Bastion secondary quest can be started by travelling to Bastion, west of Kaer Morhen castle.

Recommended level: 23

Requirements: Acquire the magic lamp from Keira Metz when starting the Towerful of Mice secondary quest in Velen.

After you’ve acquired the Magic Lamp, use near the Keep to find the missing boy. You need to head over to southeast of Bastion Tower and climb the wooden steps there.

After going up, head north near the battlements and again up a small ladder. Gather the boy’s remains and head back to your initial position to fight off a couple of Wraiths. After fending off the Wraiths’ attack, burn the boy’s remains to conclude the Secondary Quest.

The Witchers’ Forge

Location: To start this quest, head to the Kaer Morhen keep inside the castle.

Recommended level: 23

Requirements: Complete the side quest ‘Wandering in the Dark’ to acquire the Eye of Nehaleni.

First off, you need to acquire a book inside a chest near the middle of 3 archway alcoves near the spiral staircase.

After reading the book, head over to the Mine near Kaer Morhen and head inside the cave. Once you head inside, you’ll have to deal with an Earth Elemental – check your Bestiary to see its weaknesses and plan your attack accordingly.

After slaying down the Earth Elemental, explore the area and you’ll come across the Ifrit. After dealing with the monster, use your Eye of Nehaleni to remove the illusion near the objective area and complete this Secondary Quest.

Trail of Echoes

Location: West of Kaer Morhen castle

Recommended level: none

Requirements: none

Head northwest from Kaer Morhen and you’ll come across a cave entrance. Head inside the tunnels and you’ll encounter 4 Nekker roaming about the area.

Once you’re done with the combat, use your Witcher’s Senses to uncover some valuable items lying in the tunnels. Gather them up and leave the area to conclude this simple Secondary Quest in The Witcher 3.